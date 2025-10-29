Louisiana Small Business Owners Head to D.C. for Goldman Sachs Summit

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As nearly 60 small business owners from Louisiana head to Washington D.C. for the Goldman Sachs Summit, joining more than 2,000 small business owners from across the country on Oct. 29–30, new survey data shows strong optimism about their growth potential despite concerns about the economy and the government shutdown.

Seventy-eight percent of small business owners said they are optimistic about the trajectory of their companies, and 74 percent have plans to expand within the next year. That confidence persists even as 72 percent report that inflationary pressures continue to rise.

Economic Uncertainty and Government Funding Concerns

The looming government shutdown remains a key concern: 72 percent of respondents believe it is important for Congress to reach a bipartisan agreement to fund the government. Among those who say continued funding is “very” or “somewhat” important:

62 percent fear reduced customer demand due to economic instability.

24 percent report that many of their customers are federal employees, meaning their revenue could be affected.

20 percent rely on federal agencies or contractors as part of their business operations.

18 percent depend on Small Business Administration services such as loans and support.

16 percent are federal contractors or subcontractors whose income would be directly impacted.

9 percent rely on government licensing and permitting services.

“America’s small business owners are the engine of the American economy, and we are growing our businesses despite clear challenges to the business environment for small business,” said Michael LeBlanc of White Glove Interior Care in Lafayette. “As we travel to Washington for the largest-ever gathering of small business owners in the nation, our focus will be speaking directly to lawmakers about the need for certainty and policies that foster growth.”

Interest Rate Impacts and Policy Priorities

Forty-six percent of small businesses expect the recent Federal Reserve rate cut to have a positive impact, driven by expectations of higher consumer spending (64 percent), lower borrowing costs (56 percent), and new opportunities to refinance existing debt (24 percent).

“Small business owners are resilient and are constantly seeking new ways to innovate, increase productivity, and grow,” said Jill McCarthy, national director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices. “In order to succeed, small business owners need predictability, and as they head to Washington for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit, they are ready to take their seat at the table alongside lawmakers to develop policies that support their growth.”

When asked which government actions would most help their businesses grow, respondents identified:

Addressing inflation (54 percent)

Providing more policy certainty (40 percent)

Helping offer competitive employee benefits (40 percent)

Increasing access to affordable capital (35 percent)

Eighty-one percent of small business owners believe they do not have enough of a voice in Washington — a sentiment that underscores their motivation for attending this week’s summit.

Event and Survey Details

The survey was conducted among 1,471 participants of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses between September 23 and October 2, 2025 and included small business owners from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.all business owners from all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

