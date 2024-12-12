Louisiana Shrimp Task Force to Meet Next Week; East Cameron 346 Special Artificial Reef Site On Agenda

HOUMA, La. (press release) — The Louisiana Shrimp Task Force (LSTF) will convene its next meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.. at the Terrebonne Parish Government Tower, Council Chambers, located at 8026 Main Street, Houma, LA 70360.

The agenda for the meeting includes a range of updates and discussions crucial to the state’s shrimp industry. Topics will cover financial reports, updates on federal shrimp permits, and progress on key projects such as the East Cameron 346 Special Artificial Reef Site.

Additionally, the Task Force will hear updates on the Equipment Grant Program, shrimp testing efforts, and ongoing proceedings with the International Trade Commission. Members will also consider a letter of support for a grant proposal aimed at boosting Louisiana’s shrimp market demand.

Among the other key agenda items, the Task Force will address the potential re-appropriation of funding for shrimp testing to the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, discuss plans for a Washington, D.C. trip in 2025, and explore funding opportunities for joint billboard advertisements with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Officer elections will also be held during the meeting, as well as consideration for appointing a representative to approve SeaD Consulting contracts and payments.

The public is invited to attend the meeting in person, or they can participate remotely by registering for the webinar at Zoom Webinar Registration. Those wishing to join by phone may dial 215-861-0674 and use the password 806520#.

For further information, contact the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries or visit the official website.