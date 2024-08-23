Louisiana Shows Not Seasonally Adjusted Over-The-Year Employment Increases For 40th Consecutive Month

BATON ROUGE – Data released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission shows that Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment for July 2024 is 1,947,500, a decrease of 9,600 jobs from the revised June 2024 estimate of 1,957,100 jobs. Compared to July 2023, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 16,000 jobs. This shows over-the-year employment gains in 40 consecutive months. Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted total private employment for July 2024 is 1,640,700, a decrease of 3,200 jobs from the revised June 2024 estimate of 1,643,900 jobs. Compared to July 2023, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 13,100 jobs.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2024 is 4.3 percent. The rate shows a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the revised June 2024 rate of 4.5 percent, but an increase of 0.6 percentage points from the July 2023 figure of 3.7 percent. Since June 2024, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals has increased by 13,334 to 2,008,712 in July 2024. Compared to July 2023, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 665. Since June 2024, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals has decreased by 4,559 to 90,045 in July 2024. Compared to July 2023, the number of unemployed individuals has increased by 13,386. . Not seasonally adjusted July 2024 unemployment rates for Louisiana and its nine MSAs are as follows:

