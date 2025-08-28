Louisiana Selected for Consolidated SNT Facility

BRUSLY, La. (press release) – South Korea-based SNT Motiv and SNT Energy, the parent companies of SNT Global, are investing $59.4 million in a joint venture to establish the companies’ first U.S. consolidated manufacturing facility in West Baton Rouge Parish, creating a domestic supply chain for components used by U.S. defense, automotive, energy and process industries companies nationwide.

SNT is expected to create 275 direct new jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 418 indirect new jobs, for a total of 693 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

“SNT’s decision to launch its first consolidated U.S. manufacturing facility in West Baton Rouge is exactly the kind of global investment our 9×90 plan is designed to deliver,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “By prioritizing site readiness, talent and innovation, we are positioning Louisiana to capture projects of this caliber that strengthen our manufacturing, energy and process industries while creating new high-wage job opportunities for our people.”

While the Brusly site will be the companies’ first consolidated manufacturing facility in the U.S., SNT Energy is already the air coolers supplier for Bechtel’s work on Woodside Energy’s $17.5 billion LNG project in Calcasieu Parish. SNT Motiv will serve U.S. customers, including General Motors, while SNT Energy will supply Louisiana’s world-class energy and process industries businesses along the state’s thriving industrial corridor.

“LED played a pivotal role in our decision to set up a manufacturing facility in West Baton Rouge,” SNT Energy CEO Hyung S. Kim said. “We are very excited to be able to work more closely with world-class engineering companies and the end customer for timely and better services for process industries by bringing our world class precision specialty manufacturing capabilities to the state of Louisiana.

SNT will renovate the former Trinity Marine Products building in Brusly that has been vacant since 2015. The project is expected to begin operations in spring 2026.

“We are excited to welcome SNT to West Baton Rouge Parish. Their investment strengthens our manufacturing and petrochemical equipment supplier base while creating new opportunities for our community,” West Baton Rouge President Jason Manola said. “We look forward to working with Louisiana Economic Development, Union Pacific Railroad, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, our legislators and the Governor’s office to improve access infrastructure supporting this important project.”

“We are thrilled to welcome SNT to West Baton Rouge,” West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Anna Johnson said. “An investment of this size into our community will not only support our local businesses and economies, but it also sets our region on the path to self-sufficiency. Companies like this are vital to the long-term prosperity of our state.”

To win the project in West Baton Rouge Parish, LED offered a competitive incentive package, including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and High Impact Jobs program.

“We are delighted to welcome SNT to Louisiana’s Capital Region,” Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Lori Melancon said. “We look forward to continuing to support SNT Energy as they establish their first U.S. manufacturing facility in West Baton Rouge.”

About SNT Motiv

SNT Motiv is a leading global player in both defense and automotive industries, serving military contracts and commercial automotive projects globally. The company produces motors for vehicles (hybrid and electric vehicles), electronic modules, airbag systems, suspension components for GM, Hyundai and others while supplying infantry weapons and other goods to government agencies and defense industry partners.

About SNT Energy

SNT Energy is a leading global manufacturer with a wide range of products including air fin coolers, surface condensers, heat recovery steam generators, and DeNox systems, supporting industries such as petrochemistry plant, petrochemical refining, gas plant, generator equipment and steel.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for driving capital investment, job creation and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes. Explore how LED is positioning Louisiana to win at OpportunityLouisiana.com.