Louisiana Secures 156 New Opportunity Zones

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana secured federal approval for all 156 census tracts nominated as the state’s next generation of Opportunity Zones, opening new pathways for long-term private investment and business growth in communities across all eight regions.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service approved the designations this week, including 82 rural and 74 non-rural tracts. The new Opportunity Zones take effect Jan. 1, 2027, and will remain designated for 10 years.

The newly approved designations include 16 census tracts in Orleans Parish, 15 in Jefferson Parish and four in St. Tammany Parish, giving the Greater New Orleans region additional areas eligible for federal tax incentives intended to encourage private investment and redevelopment.

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“President Trump understands that lasting economic growth starts with creating opportunity in every community,” said Gov. Jeff Landry. “I thank the President for making Opportunity Zones permanent and giving Louisiana another powerful tool to attract investment, create jobs and strengthen communities across our state.”

Regional Input Guides Opportunity Zone Selections

Louisiana developed its nominations through a regionally driven process that placed local knowledge and experience at the center of the state’s selections. Working through the state’s eight regional economic development organizations, Louisiana incorporated input from elected officials, business and industry leaders, site developers, nonprofits and other community stakeholders to identify areas where the Opportunity Zone designation could build on existing strengths and advance local economic development priorities.

States were eligible to nominate up to 25% of qualifying census tracts statewide. Following regional recommendations and state review, Louisiana used its full allocation and received federal approval for all 156 tracts submitted.

Louisiana ranked 11th among states in the number of newly designated Opportunity Zones, exceeding neighboring Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas. The state also received six more designations than under the original program, which included 150 Louisiana census tracts.

“The opportunity in front of Louisiana is bigger than any single project, and we want businesses and communities in every region positioned to participate in what comes next,” said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “Working with our regional partners helps ensure these designations align with local priorities and build on the strengths already in place.”

Opportunity Zone Investment Incentives

Opportunity Zones are designated areas where qualifying investments made through Qualified Opportunity Funds may receive federal tax benefits designed to encourage long-term private investment. Since the incentive was first established through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Opportunity Zones have attracted more than $110 billion in private-sector investment nationwide, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

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Federal tax legislation enacted in July 2025 made the Opportunity Zone program permanent and established a process for states to redesignate zones every 10 years, providing greater long-term certainty for investors, businesses and communities. The updated program also includes enhanced incentives for qualifying investments in eligible rural communities.

Louisiana’s 156 Opportunity Zones are among 6,576 census tracts designated nationwide. With 82 rural designations, Louisiana is positioned to leverage the program’s increased focus on driving investment into rural communities.

The new designations give communities another tool to attract private capital that can support business development, job creation and long-term economic growth. By aligning Opportunity Zones with locally identified priorities, Louisiana is positioning the federal incentive to complement existing economic development efforts and create new opportunities for communities across the state.

A full list and map of Louisiana’s newly designated Opportunity Zones is available here.