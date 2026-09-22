Louisiana Roof Fortification Investment Reaches $100M

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is investing an additional $20 million in residential roof fortification, bringing the state’s total investment in Fortified home projects this year to $100 million, Gov. Jeff Landry and Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple announced Sept. 21.

Landry joined Temple and Senate Insurance Committee Chairman Kirk Talbot at the Louisiana Department of Insurance to announce the additional funding, which is intended to strengthen homes against hurricane damage and help reduce homeowners insurance costs.

The new $20 million will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and support the Louisiana Office of Community Development’s Restore Resilient Opportunities for Overhead Fortification (Restore ROOF) program.

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According to the Louisiana Illuminator, the funding is being redirected from the Piggyback Resilience Initiative Mixed-Income (PRIME) program, which supports affordable housing development.

Restore ROOF will operate separately from the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s existing Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP), which provides grants of up to $10,000 to eligible homeowners to install Fortified roofs.

State Expands Roof Fortification Funding

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Legislature passed legislation allowing Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation to transfer an additional $50 million in Katrina and Rita bond assessment funds to LFHP.

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Beginning this year, the program is also projected to receive approximately $30 million annually from taxes and fees collected by the Louisiana Department of Insurance from the insurance industry.

“Building stronger homes is a vital part of making homeowners insurance affordable in Louisiana,” said Temple. “I appreciate Governor Landry’s leadership and support as we work with legislators like Chairman Talbot to make Louisiana a national leader in the adoption of Fortified roofs.”

During the announcement, Landry said homeowners who install Fortified roofs are seeing insurance premiums decrease by 22%, citing the financial benefits of strengthening homes against hurricane damage.

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The additional Restore ROOF funding will target homes affected by qualifying hurricanes in 2020 and 2021. Unlike the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, which provides grants of up to $10,000, Restore ROOF is intended to cover the full cost of a new roof, according to Landry.

“That’s going to be a grant program that if you’re in a qualified area, you have to have a home that was damaged inside of one of those hurricane-affected areas, you can apply for that particular grant and get a brand new roof,” said Landry.

Because Restore ROOF will be administered separately by the Louisiana Office of Community Development, homeowners will not apply through the existing Fortify Homes Program. Eligibility requirements, application dates and details on how homeowners can apply have not yet been announced.