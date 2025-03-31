Louisiana Residents Invited to Free Alzheimer’s Educational Conference in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Educational Conference for Louisiana residents on April 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel New Orleans Convention Center. The free conference is open to everyone and will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, caregiving, aging, and long-term care planning. Register by visiting www.alzfdn.org/tour. Advance registration is highly recommended.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more about brain health, we invite you to join us on April 23.”

Sessions during the AFA conference will include:

The Science of Brain Aging: How Can Louisiana Improve Outcomes for Our Citizens? – Louisiana exhibits a high prevalence of health behaviors and chronic conditions that elevate the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. According to the Louisiana Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias State Plan, the state ranks among the highest nationally for chronic diseases and associated risk behaviors. Dr. Anne L. Foundas will discuss how Louisiana is leading public health efforts to educate its citizens about ways to reduce dementia risk. She will provide steps you can take to improve healthy aging, including proper diet, exercise, and staying active. She will also talk about how the state of Louisiana is working to improve access to the most innovative treatments.

Dr. Foundas is the Executive Director of the Brain Institute of Louisiana and Managing Partner of NOLA Brain and Behavior. Both organizations are dedicated to promoting healthy brain aging. In addition, Dr. Foundas is a Research Professor in the Department of Communication Sciences & Disorders at LSU.

Transitioning from Home to Long-Term Nursing Care after a Dementia Diagnosis – Most families would prefer to have their loved ones who are living with Alzheimer’s disease to age in place at home as long as possible. But the caregiving responsibilities can be overwhelming and transitioning them to a long-term care facility is often the best solution for them to get the best possible care. The transition requires careful consideration and support. Carolyn Olson, CDP, will provide important tips for planning and preparing for these transitions to ensure the person’s safety and to best meet their needs. This includes researching facilities, assessing medical, personal, and emotional needs, and trying to maintain the individual’s routine.

Ms. Olson is a Senior Executive Placement Specialist with Senior Care Authority Louisiana. She is a Certified Dementia Consultant who provides guidance, training, and assistance with housing solutions for family and professional caregivers of seniors and individuals living with dementia.

Aging and Dementia: A Personal Perspective – Barbara W. Auten, CFRE, CAP, will provide a comprehensive overview of aging and dementia, and the different stages of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as onset and mild cognitive impairment. She will discuss the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s and the significance of awareness initiatives, as well as the importance of understanding the progression of the disease and addressing the common fears associated with its development. In addition, Ms. Austen will review some of the work that is being done today to help reduce risk and research studies which are being conducted.

Ms. Auten has been the Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, based in Baton Rouge, since 2008. They provide education and support programs to those affected by Alzheimer’ disease or other memory-related impairments.

Free, confidential memory screenings will be conducted throughout the day.

For more information or to register for the April 23 conference in New Orleans, visit www.alzfdn.org/tour. Those who cannot participate in the conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling 866-232-8484, texting 646-586-5283, or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right-hand corner of the page. The web chat and text message features are available in more than 90 languages.

About Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA)

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide and to fund research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed entirely by licensed social workers, caregiver support groups, educational programs and publications for caregivers, dementia-care training for healthcare professionals, the National Memory Screening Program, and more.