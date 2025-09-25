Louisiana Ranked Top 10 by Area Development

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time in five years, Louisiana has earned a Top 10 ranking from Area Development Magazine which publishes an annual survey of the nation’s best states for business. In the 2025 edition, Louisiana is ranked No. 9, marking a milestone for the state’s economic development efforts.

The annual ranking is based on a national survey of corporate site selectors and consultants who advise companies on location decisions. Respondents evaluate states on factors such as permitting speed, workforce alignment, infrastructure and energy capacity, and overall ability to deliver projects.

Reforms and New Initiatives

Louisiana’s return to the Top 10 reflects progress in those areas. The state has emphasized its LED FastStart workforce training program, which tailors employee preparation to meet the needs of new and expanding employers. LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois highlighted the importance of project momentum earlier this year when she launched the 9×90 Work Plan to proactively pursue nine high-impact initiatives designed to boost economic growth, encourage innovation and increase job opportunities.

“We’re focused on building the most robust economy in the Southeast,” said Susan Bonnett Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

In addition, in September Governor Jeff Landry announced “Project Lightning Speed,” an initiative designed to cut through interagency delays. “From day one, I promised that this administration would put Louisiana businesses first, and today we are delivering on that promise,” Landry said. “When Louisiana businesses succeed, Louisiana thrives — and we’re keeping our promise to build a stronger economy for every citizen in every region of our state.”

By streamlining efforts across state agencies through cabinet-level liaisons and formal interagency coordination, Project Lightning Speed is intended to ensure projects move at the speed of business and secure Louisiana’s competitive advantage for years to come.

The state has also established the Site Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Fund, a $150 million initiative approved in the 2025 legislative session. The fund is designed to create investment-ready sites with the necessary infrastructure for companies seeking to establish a footprint in Louisiana.

“We’re deploying these state resources with a view to creating a direct return for Louisiana,” Bourgeois said. “This initiative will make LED an equity partner in every development deal, ensuring ongoing returns for the state.”

Louisiana’s Standing

Louisiana last appeared in the Top 10 in 2018, when it was ranked seventh. Its absence since then underscored the difficulty of sustaining momentum in an increasingly competitive landscape. The new recognition signals to businesses and investors that the state is regaining ground.

The 2025 Top 10 States for Doing Business, according to Area Development, are:

Texas

South Carolina

Georgia

Alabama

North Carolina

Tennessee

Indiana

Ohio

Louisiana

Mississippi

Louisiana’s placement puts it ahead of several regional peers but still behind the perennial leaders of the Southeast. State officials say the focus now is on maintaining the gains and continuing to build credibility with companies making high-stakes investment decisions.

About Area Development Magazine

Founded in 1965, Area Development Magazine is a leading publication covering site selection, facility planning, workforce development and corporate real estate strategy. Its annual “Top States for Doing Business” survey is widely read by executives, consultants and policymakers as a benchmark of state-level competitiveness.

About Louisiana Economic Development

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) is the state agency responsible for strengthening the state’s business environment and driving economic growth. LED works to attract new investment, retain and expand existing businesses, and support Louisiana’s workforce through initiatives such as the LED FastStart program. The agency partners with local governments, higher education institutions and private industry to promote job creation, infrastructure development and long-term competitiveness across all regions of the state.