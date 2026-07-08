Workforce

Louisiana Ranked No. 1 in Workforce Growth

July 8, 2026   |By
Louisiana Ranked No. 1 in Workforce Growth
Louisiana Ranked No. 1 in Workforce Growth. Industrial welder Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana ranked No. 1 in workforce growth over the past year as it added nearly 33,000 workers to its labor force, according to new workforce data released by Louisiana Works using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The state tied for the nation’s largest increase in labor force participation and ranked first

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