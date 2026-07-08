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NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana ranked No. 1 in workforce growth over the past year as it added nearly 33,000 workers to its labor force, according to new workforce data released by Louisiana Works using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The state tied for the nation’s largest increase in labor force participation and ranked first

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana ranked No. 1 in workforce growth over the past year as it added nearly 33,000 workers to its labor force, according to new workforce data released by Louisiana Works using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The state tied for the nation's largest increase in labor force participation and ranked first in year-over-year construction employment growth.

The state's labor force participation rate increased from 57.9% to 58.8%, helping Louisiana improve its national ranking from 45th to 42nd over the past year. Nationally, the labor force participation rate declined by 0.6 percentage points during the same period, and only one in five states recorded a year-over-year increase. Louisiana also added approximately 9,300 construction jobs, a 6.7% increase that ranked first nationally for workforce growth.

"Louisiana's momentum is real, and these numbers show it," said Governor Jeff Landry. "We're creating an environment where businesses are investing, jobs are growing, and more Louisianans are choosing to participate in the workforce. Every person who enters the workforce represents another opportunity to move from dependence to independence, and we're committed to building an economy that rewards work and creates opportunity for every Louisianan."

"This is exactly the direction we want Louisiana to be moving," said Louisiana Works Secretary Susana Schowen. "We're seeing more employers create opportunities, more Louisianans stepping into the workforce, and stronger alignment between workforce development, education, and economic development. Our focus now is on keeping that momentum going by continuing to connect more people to good jobs and helping employers find the skilled talent they need."

Louisiana Works said the strong labor force gains come as the state continues modernizing its workforce system to better connect education, training, workforce programs and employers while reducing barriers that prevent people from entering or reentering the workforce. Those efforts include Louisiana Economic Development's LED FastStart workforce recruitment and training program, along with state workforce and higher education programs that help residents earn industry credentials and prepare for careers in high-demand fields.

In May, Louisiana Economic Development announced the state had surpassed $100 billion in announced capital investment projects since January 2024, reaching $107 billion after the Commonwealth LNG project advanced to a final investment decision. According to LED, the projects span energy, manufacturing, logistics, technology and other advanced industries and are expected to boost workforce growth by creating thousands of jobs and drive continued demand for skilled workers across the state.

Workforce Growth By the Numbers

The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed Louisiana improved both the size of its workforce and its standing among the states while leading the nation in construction job growth.

33,000 more Louisianans entered the workforce

Labor force participation increased from 57.9% to 58.8%

Louisiana tied for No. 1 nationally in labor force participation growth

National labor force participation ranking improved from 45th to 42nd

Construction employment increased by about 9,300 jobs (+6.7%)

Louisiana ranked No. 1 nationally in construction employment growth

Only one in five states recorded a year-over-year increase in labor force participation

The national labor force participation rate declined by 0.6 percentage points during the same period

Getty image.

Building Louisiana's Workforce

Louisiana Works Louisiana Works is the state's workforce agency, connecting job seekers with employment, career counseling, job training and apprenticeship opportunities while helping employers recruit, train and retain workers for workforce growth. Through its online job-matching system and local workforce offices, the agency helps businesses post openings, recruit qualified candidates, establish registered apprenticeship programs and access customized employee training through its Incumbent Worker Training Program.

Louisiana Works also administers unemployment insurance, workers' compensation, labor market data, workforce development grants and federally funded workforce programs, and works with education, economic development and regional partners to align training with Louisiana's workforce needs.

The agency also publishes Louisiana's monthly employment reports using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, helping employers, policymakers and economic developers track workforce and labor market trends across the state.