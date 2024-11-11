Louisiana Ranked #10 Sports State in America

COPENHAGEN (press release) — According to LA Travel, a leading source of research and content related to sports and travel based in Denmark, Louisiana has earned a top spot in the U.S. for sports fan engagement, ranking tenth for sports attendance per capita. The recent study, which analyzed average game attendance across major professional sports leagues, reveals that Louisiana’s passionate sports fans average 2,000 attendees per 100,000 residents—showcasing the state’s vibrant sports culture and unwavering loyalty to its teams.

The heart of Louisiana’s sports enthusiasm lies in the New Orleans Saints, whose devoted fanbase fills the Caesars Superdome with an average of 73,342 spectators per home game during the NFL season. Known for creating an electrifying atmosphere, Saints fans have long been regarded as some of the most dedicated in the league. Louisiana’s love for sports doesn’t stop at the professional level—college football is a major part of the state’s sporting tradition, with LSU and Tulane football games drawing passionate crowds that reflect the state’s deep-rooted football culture.

Although Louisiana lacks major league baseball or NHL teams, the state’s position in the top ten is a testament to the fervor and engagement of its sports fans, who are fiercely loyal to both professional and collegiate teams. The study, which ranked U.S. states by sports attendance per capita, found Washington leading with 3,963 attendees per 100,000 residents, followed by Missouri in second place (2,706 per 100,000), and Nevada in third (2,653 per 100,000). Louisiana’s impressive tenth-place ranking underscores the unique and spirited sports culture that makes the state a standout in fan engagement.

For Louisiana, sports are more than just games; they are an integral part of the state’s identity. From the iconic tailgates at Tiger Stadium to the unforgettable atmosphere at the Caesars Superdome, Louisiana’s sports culture thrives on the energy and passion of its fans. This ranking highlights the importance of sports to the state and celebrates the enthusiastic crowds that make Louisiana a true sports destination.

Methodology

LA Travel’s study calculated sports attendance per capita across major professional leagues—NFL, NHL, MLS, MLB, and NBA—by state. Using data from official league sources, the study adjusted attendance figures based on population size to ensure a fair comparison. Louisiana’s impressive ranking reflects the strength of its fanbase, particularly in football and college sports.

For more detailed information about the study and to access the full dataset, visit LA Travel.