A $20 million investment in Gulf Coast healthcare infrastructure could help keep neighborhood clinics operating when disaster strikes — while laying the groundwork for a new model of climate resilience that could expand nationwide.

The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) received the funding through the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Gulf Futures Challenge, a $50 million initiative supporting science-driven solutions to the region’s most pressing challenges. Announced April 23, the award was one of two $20 million grants, with the Gulf Offshore Research Institute receiving the other.

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LPHI’s five-year initiative, Gulf Hub, aims to transform community health centers into Learning Resilience Hubs — energy-independent, climate-adaptive facilities designed to remain operational before, during and after disasters. The project is expected to serve more than 500,000 residents across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Of the $20 million, $8 million will go directly to eight community health centers, with the remaining funding supporting infrastructure development, research, technical assistance and a regional network of partners.

Founded in 1997, LPHI connects government public health agencies, healthcare providers and the communities they serve through research, policy advocacy and public health programming. President and CEO Shelina Davis describes the organization as an “ecosystem connector.”

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Community health centers are central to Gulf Hub because, Davis says, they are “trusted local anchors.” Located in the neighborhoods they serve, these centers provide services ranging from chronic disease management and addiction treatment to assistance with food and housing needs, regardless of patients’ ability to pay.

The centers collectively serve more than 4 million Gulf Coast residents, but hurricanes, flooding, extreme heat and an aging electrical grid increasingly threaten their ability to provide uninterrupted care. Gulf Hub aims to change that through investments in solar power and battery storage, improved emergency communications, portable health records and community-driven research.

Beyond keeping clinics open, the initiative could also offer a blueprint for financing resilient healthcare infrastructure, measuring its economic benefits and attracting future investment.

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In a recent conversation with Biz, Davis discussed how Gulf Hub will work, what the $20 million investment means for Louisiana and how the initiative could reshape disaster preparedness across the Gulf Coast and beyond.

Where are the greatest vulnerabilities in our healthcare infrastructure when disasters strike?

In a disaster, a community’s infrastructure can collapse quickly, just as the need for healthcare peaks.

We know that much of the loss of life and well-being occurs in the aftermath, when power, water and essential services are unavailable. Hospitals may have the capacity to house staff during emergencies. Community health centers often don’t. When the electrical grid is damaged, many centers rely on backup generators that require fuel, or they simply close.

Through Gulf Hub, we’re working to ensure these centers can remain operational before, during and after disasters through solar-plus-storage systems. We’re also helping them develop the emergency preparedness infrastructure they need on-site.

Out of 164 proposals submitted to the National Academies’ Gulf Futures Challenge, LPHI was one of only two organizations awarded $20 million. What made Gulf Hub stand out?

I go back to the longstanding relationships we’ve built with these institutions. While LPHI is the named organization, this is really a collective of organizations, many of whom we’ve worked with for decades.

Our partners include the primary care associations in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida; Collective Energy, which is helping with solar-plus-storage capacity; the Mississippi Public Health Institute; Crescent Care; Louisiana State University’s School of Public Health; Southern University at New Orleans’ Millie M. Charles School of Social Work; the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine; and 504HealthNet.

Second, the award came from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and our initiative bridges all three disciplines while amplifying them through innovation.

Finally, we’re positioning health as a foundation for resilience. When we talk about climate resilience, particularly in conversations about energy, health isn’t always at the table.

We already have amazing partners in community health who have trusted relationships with the people they serve. These centers can become resilience hubs alongside faith-based and other social service organizations.

What will this $20 million investment make possible that wasn’t possible before?

It will allow us to make significant transformations. Some people ask, “Why haven’t you done this before?” And I say it’s because we haven’t had the resources.

First, we’re going to provide large-scale solar-plus-storage infrastructure to community health centers that would never otherwise be able to afford it because they serve the people most in need.

Second, we’re developing a portable health record. Right now, unless you’re in a closed hospital system, most people can’t get all their health records in one place.

If I have to evacuate from New Orleans to Birmingham, for example, I could bring my health record with me, including my prescriptions. We’ve seen how people can lose access to their medications when they evacuate to Texas, Alabama or Tennessee. We’re still in the development phase, so exactly what that record will look like remains to be determined.

We’re also connecting community priorities to long-term climate-adaptive medicine research. Because we’re funded through the National Academies, we’re pairing infrastructure improvements with a major research agenda that includes academic researchers and patients served by these health centers.

Gulf Hub will serve four states. How much of the funding will directly benefit Louisiana, and where will the money go?

We’ll award up to $1 million each to eight clinics, two in each state. That’s $8 million of the total budget allocated for direct clinical investment. The remaining resources are committed to the collective partnership network, including funding for each state’s primary care association.

Crescent Care is a federally qualified health center based in New Orleans and one of the first in the Gulf South to use solar-plus-storage. It will serve as a peer expert, helping community health centers across the four states become resilience hubs.

Collective Energy will manage the solar-plus-storage projects, including vendors and construction. It already does this work for community health centers across the country.

Our academic partners — Southern University at New Orleans, LSU and the University of Miami — will also receive funding to provide training and technical assistance. So, this isn’t just an investment of money. It’s an investment in the expertise needed to help these centers become climate-adaptive facilities.

How will you select the eight clinics that receive the initial investments?

The community health centers must operate multiple clinics, rather than just one location, and must be within 100 miles of the Gulf Coast in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama or Florida.

They must also complete a readiness assessment, adapted from organizations such as Collective Energy, to determine their interest, readiness and the feasibility of transforming their facilities.

We work directly with the primary care associations in each state to engage eligible centers. We’re currently in the assessment and selection phase and expect to announce the eight selected sites in early 2027.

What exactly is a Learning Resilience Hub, and what changes when a clinic becomes one?

We added the learning element to the resilience hub model developed by the Urban Sustainability Directors Network.

That model has five foundational elements. The first is power. The second is communications, including connections to city and state emergency management systems. The third is buildings and landscapes — for example, using porous concrete so parking lots don’t flood. The fourth is services and programming. The fifth is operations, which means having staff who can stay connected to resilience partners.

Our learning element adds enhanced data systems, community engagement infrastructure and patient-centered research focused on disasters, emergency preparedness, recovery and response planning, and emergency medicine.

What roles will New Orleans-based organizations such as Crescent Care and 504HealthNet play?

Crescent Care is a leader in climate-adaptive, resilient healthcare. Within Gulf Hub, it will serve as a subject-matter expert, program advisor and peer trainer for the selected clinics.

504HealthNet and the Mississippi Public Health Institute will support community engagement and help design and implement Gulf Hub’s patient-centered research.

Gulf Hub combines energy infrastructure, communications, flood mitigation, data and research. Why is such a comprehensive approach necessary?

Those of us who have lived in South Louisiana all our lives know that disasters come in many forms. Some are more predictable, like hurricanes. Others aren’t, like tornadoes or pandemics. The best practice in emergency management is an all-hazards approach, and community health centers already develop their emergency operations plans that way.

Gulf Hub builds on that approach to create Learning Resilience Hubs capable of withstanding many different types of disruptions.

The research component is equally important. Historically, many of the communities these centers were created to serve — lower-income, rural and marginalized populations — have been excluded from shaping the care and research that directly affect their health.

That exclusion has contributed to disparities in healthcare access and quality, as well as mistrust in the healthcare system. We want community members to be research partners and help build a more equitable system.

Beyond improved healthcare access, what economic benefits could this investment generate, and how will you measure its return?

Evaluation and monitoring are critical components of Gulf Hub. We have an internal evaluation team, and our funder is asking us to work with an external evaluator.

We’ll track health outcomes identified in partnership with the selected clinics. We’ll also examine economic impact, including return on investment — not just for clinic operations, but potentially for the surrounding communities. And we’ll evaluate what it would take to scale the model and how much that expansion would cost.

In the short term, success means eight community health centers transformed into Learning Resilience Hubs that can remain open and operational before, during and after disruptions.

We believe that will improve healthcare access and data sharing, with measurable benefits for patient health outcomes and community resilience. Long term, we’d like to see additional regions across the country adopt the Gulf Hub model.

A recent Tulane study raised concerns about the long-term future of New Orleans and coastal Louisiana. How does Gulf Hub address the region’s broader climate challenges?

We take an all-hazards approach because we know we’re living in a changing climate, with more frequent storms, rapidly intensifying storms and a variety of other disasters.

The impact may be particularly acute along the Gulf Coast, but these challenges are being experienced everywhere, including through wildfires. We see Gulf Hub, and the South more broadly, as an opportunity to lead innovation for a climate-adaptive future.

We also believe Gulf Hub can be part of the solution by expanding healthcare access and community resources, centering community voices and building evidence through the Gulf Hub Data Network and research.

There are so many leaders here already doing this work who may not describe it as climate-adaptive innovation. We hope their efforts receive more attention. Having the National Academies as a trusted national voice can help open doors for conversations at both the state and federal levels.

The grant covers five years. How do you plan to make these improvements financially sustainable, and could the model attract private investment?

Our goal is for all eight community health centers to become self-sustaining Learning Resilience Hubs by the end of the grant period. From there, we want to expand the model to more clinics along the Gulf Coast and eventually to other regions.

We’ve built sustainability into the project from the beginning, and we’re exploring financial tools we haven’t historically used. We’re talking with people in impact investing about what would make this model attractive to investors. We’re asking how we can work with community development financial institutions and leverage tax credits.

As a public health institute, we haven’t traditionally worked in these areas. But public health touches everything. We’re figuring out how to embed this work in financial systems that can support it for the long term.

You began your career at LPHI as a Tulane public health intern and now lead an organization overseeing a $20 million regional initiative. What does this moment mean to you personally?

I can’t give enough credit to our partners. I have the privilege of leading LPHI, and we were the named applicant, but this initiative wouldn’t exist without them.

For me personally, it reinforces the importance of relationships and trust. I started as an intern at LPHI after Hurricane Katrina and worked here for seven years. Some of the same CEOs are still in their positions today. After the BP oil spill, we worked across the Gulf Coast to the Florida Panhandle. Some of those same leaders are still involved, whether at the same organizations or in new roles.

Communities remind us that earning their trust means bringing them to the table, listening and hearing their voices. In a world where we see so much negative news, I think this initiative shows what can happen when organizations maintain longstanding relationships, work together and dream big about what their communities need.

Ultimately, it’s about creating a healthier future for all of us, not just a few of us.