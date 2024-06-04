Louisiana Policy Institute for Children Welcomes Krystal Critton

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children has named Krystal Critton project director for Geaux Far Louisiana. She will work to create an “equitable, unified early childhood system centering racial equity and ensuring families access to seamless, high-quality early child development, health and educational services in Louisiana.”

“I am thrilled to be part of a team committed to advocating for our state’s families and providers,” said Critton. “I am deeply passionate about giving our young learners the best possible start in life.”

Critton spent eight years as an elementary educator in Caddo Parish. Later, at Junior Achievement of North Louisiana, she served as director of programs and community engagement.

Critton is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier, Junior Achievement’s Young Executives Society, and Light Hill Baptist Church. She was recently honored as a 2023 Northwest Louisiana Forty Under Forty honoree.

Critton earned a bachelor’s degree in communications studies with a minor in public relations from Louisiana State University.

“We are delighted to have Krystal join the LPIC team,” said Dr. Libbie Sonnier, executive director at LPIC. “Krystal’s extensive experience in education and her commitment to empowering young minds is unmatched.”