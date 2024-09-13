Louisiana Policy Institute for Children Welcomes Heather Cope as Chief of Staff

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children (LPIC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Cope as chief of staff. Cope brings nearly 20 years of experience in the non-profit and government sectors to LPIC, where she will be instrumental in shaping and supporting the organization’s strategy, planning, and internal communications. Her expertise will be pivotal in optimizing leadership structures and driving LPIC’s mission forward.

“We are thrilled to have Heather join our leadership team,” said Libbie Sonnier, PhD, executive director of LPIC. “Her deep understanding of education policy and her strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for the needs of Louisiana’s youngest learners and their families. Heather’s experience makes her uniquely qualified to drive our initiatives and help us achieve our goals.”

Cope joins LPIC following her time as the founder and principal of Blue Otter Consulting, LLC, where she worked with clients across the country on various education-related projects, focusing on advocacy, policy, research, and strategy. Her extensive experience also includes serving as deputy chief performance officer in the Camden City School District and as the executive director of the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Cope began her career as a middle school social studies teacher in the Bronx, NY.

“I am honored to join the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children as chief of staff,” said Heather Cope. “This organization plays a critical role in shaping the future of education and child development in Louisiana, and I look forward to working with the team to advance policies that support our children and their families.”

Cope earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and communications from the University of Washington and a master’s degree in teaching, specializing in adolescent social studies, from Pace University.