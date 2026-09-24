Louisiana Oil Industry Opposes Diesel Export Ban

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s oil and gas industry is pushing back against a proposed temporary ban on U.S. diesel exports supported by Gov. Jeff Landry, warning that the restrictions could force Gulf Coast refineries to reduce production and potentially drive fuel prices higher rather than provide relief to consumers.

Although Trump expressed support for restricting exports, the White House has denied reports that it is preparing a 90-day ban, while Energy Secretary Chris Wright has suggested working with oil companies to keep more diesel in the United States without banning exports.

Landry has called for a 90-day pause on diesel exports, arguing that keeping more fuel in the United States would increase domestic supplies and lower prices for farmers, truckers and other businesses struggling with record fuel costs.

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On Sept. 22, Landry also signed an executive order declaring a statewide emergency over diesel fuel supplies, temporarily allowing farmers and timber harvesters to use dyed diesel in qualifying highway vehicles through Oct. 22. Dyed diesel is generally reserved for off-road equipment and is exempt from highway fuel taxes. The order temporarily suspends state penalties for its use in vehicles registered for farm use or forest products.

Diesel prices in Louisiana have reached a record $6.03 per gallon, 112% higher than the price used in LSU AgCenter’s 2026 crop enterprise budgets.

But the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA), which represents the state’s oil and gas industry, warned that the proposed export restriction could have the opposite effect.

“Pipelines for domestic diesel transportation are already at max capacity. Without available capacity to redirect supply, halting the export of American diesel would force refineries to reduce production which would also decrease the production of gasoline,” said Tommy Faucheux, president of LMOGA. “This is a misguided proposal that would cause more harm and increase, not decrease, costs for American families and businesses.”

Louisiana’s Refining Industry

Louisiana is home to 15 operating petroleum refineries with approximately 3 million barrels per day of crude oil processing capacity as of Jan. 1, 2026, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Among them is Marathon Petroleum’s Garyville refinery, the nation’s third-largest, with a capacity of 617,000 barrels per day.

The state’s refineries are part of the broader Gulf Coast refining network, which produces more fuel than the region consumes and relies on exports to move excess supplies to international markets. Restricting those shipments could affect refinery operations, petroleum terminals, maritime transportation and other businesses connected to Louisiana’s energy industry.

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White House Considers Alternatives

The Trump administration has not announced a diesel export ban. On Sept. 23, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said an outright ban would not work because refineries could run out of storage capacity for diesel they could no longer export, potentially forcing them to cut production of gasoline and jet fuel as well.

Wright said the administration was instead discussing voluntary measures to increase domestic diesel supplies without reducing refinery production.

Energy Industry to Gather in New Orleans

The diesel dispute comes ahead of Tulane University’s Future of Energy Forum, scheduled for Sept. 28-30 in New Orleans. Industry executives, regulators and policymakers will discuss energy affordability, infrastructure development and shifting federal policy including the impact of data centers on electricity prices.

The Forum will also examine Louisiana’s ability to meet growing energy demand, LNG expansion, nuclear power and how the midterm elections could affect energy policy and investment. Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Jean-Paul Coussan and Entergy Louisiana’s Larry Hand are scheduled to participate in a discussion on power prices and affordability.

Faucheux, who has opposed the proposed diesel export restrictions, is scheduled to participate in a Sept. 28 discussion on Louisiana’s LNG industry. The forum will also feature keynote presentations by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission member David LaCerte, CenterPoint Energy CEO Jason Wells and U.S. Department of Energy General Counsel Jonathan Brightbill.