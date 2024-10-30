Louisiana Nursing Home Association Honors Long-Term Care Professionals

NEW ORLEANS (press release) —The Louisiana Nursing Home Association (LNHA) recently celebrated “remarkable” individuals at its annual convention and trade show in New Orleans, honoring those who exemplify excellence in long-term care across the state. The LNHA Awards Luncheon recognized a range of professionals for their unwavering commitment to high-quality care and for fostering meaningful connections with residents.

Mark Berger, executive director of LNHA, emphasized that this year’s award recipients were selected for their exceptional dedication, consistently treating residents with dignity, respect, and compassion. He noted that their passion for enhancing residents’ quality of life is truly inspiring. Echoing this sentiment, LNHA Board President Teddy Price highlighted the essential role of staff in providing both direct care and emotional support, stating that the award winners exemplify a commitment to continuous quality improvement and adaptability to meet the evolving needs of residents and their families.

The awards ceremony honored several outstanding individuals in various categories. Kourtney Brownlee from Booker T. Washington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Shreveport received the Administrator of the Year award, while Lisa Frederick from Lacombe Nursing Centre was recognized as the Director of Nursing of the Year. The Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) of the Year were Erica Gilmore of Forest Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Jonesboro and Riki Reed from Senior Village Nursing Home in Opelousas. Dr. Greg Lord from The Woodlands Healthcare Center in Leesville was named Medical Director of the Year, and Mary Hill from Meadowview Health & Rehab Center in Minden was honored as Social Service Director of the Year. Priscilla Calais, representing River Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette, received the award for Resident Activity Director of the Year, while Angelia Jernigan of Southern Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Shreveport was named Food Service Supervisor of the Year.

- Sponsors -

In addition to individual awards, the LNHA recognized outstanding volunteers, with Laverne Baronette from Garden Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Shreveport receiving the Volunteer of the Year award, alongside the Garden Park Rangers, who were honored as Group Volunteer of the Year. The CNA of the Year awards were distributed regionally, acknowledging exceptional individuals from various facilities throughout the state.

Special recognition was given to Elton Beebe, who received the Better Life Award for his significant contributions to improving the lives of the elderly and disabled in Louisiana. As a long-standing member of the LNHA board, Beebe’s leadership has spanned over 60 years. The President’s Choice Award was presented to Bobby Beebe for his exemplary dedication and service in the nursing home profession. Finally, the Pioneer Award was posthumously awarded to Barbara Stephenson, celebrating her pioneering spirit and lasting legacy in long-term care.

These awards underscore the LNHA’s commitment to recognizing those who go above and beyond in their efforts to provide exceptional care, highlighting the vital role that dedicated professionals play in enhancing the lives of residents throughout Louisiana.