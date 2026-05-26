Economic Development

Louisiana No. 8 Prosperity Cup Ranking Signals Competitiveness Push

May 26, 2026   |By
Louisiana No. 8 Prosperity Cup Ranking Signals Competitiveness Push
Louisiana No. 8 Prosperity Cup Ranking Signals Competitiveness Push. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana ranked No. 8 nationally in the 2026 Prosperity Cup, an annual measure of state economic competitiveness compiled by Site Selection Magazine, while also placing second in the South Central region behind Texas. Texas claimed the top overall ranking for the second consecutive year, followed by North Carolina, Ohio, Georgia, Indiana, Virginia

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