Louisiana Makes an Impression at “Super Bowl of Energy Events”

“Louisiana and GNO, Inc. made a major splash at CERAWeek in Houston,” said Michael Hecht, President & CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “Often dubbed the ‘Super Bowl of energy events,’ CERAWeek was started by global energy guru Daniel Yergin, and featured over 10,000 attendees, including top energy leaders from around the world.”

Of the attendees, there were over 450 C-Suite executives, 80 ministers, and 325 media representatives. Chaired by global energy executive, Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and author of "The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations", the event served as a crucial forum for dialogue on energy strategies in a rapidly evolving world.

Setting the Stage for a New Energy Paradigm

Under the theme “Moving Ahead: Energy strategies for a complex world,” CERAWeek 2025 explored the many factors influencing the energy sector and Louisiana was in the middle of it, positioning itself as a national and global “All-of-the-Above” energy leader committed to producing energy that drives economic growth while at the same time advancing initiatives to lower emissions.

“Louisiana’s and GNO, Inc.’s message for the week was that Louisiana is leading the charge into the energy future,” said Hecht. “We have a unique set of competitive advantages – infrastructure, workforce, and geology – along with invigorated leadership that understands that Louisiana Future Energy will both create opportunity at home, and serve the world.”

Innovative Platforms: Louisiana Future Energy House and Fest

A key highlight of the event was the debut of the Louisiana Future Energy House within the CERAWeek Innovation Agora which served as a venue for promoting the state and networking with prospective investors and corporate partners. Louisiana’s initiatives, including FUEL (Future Use of Energy in Louisiana) and its Proof-of-Concept awardees were showcased.

The Agora, established by CERA in 2017, was designed to facilitate a deep dive into emerging trends and to enable discussions among technologists, startup entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, investors, and policymakers focusing on climate, carbon, and new energies.

The Louisiana Future Energy House hosted the inaugural “Louisiana Future Energy Fest.” According to Hecht, the Fest was attended by over 500 business leaders and provided a platform for showcasing breakthrough technologies and innovative business models, positioning Louisiana as a leader in energy transition to cleaner energy.

High-Level Engagement and Expert Panels

Susan Bonnett Bourgeois, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary, was a featured speaker on the “Mega-Hub” panel that included Daniel Yergin, Dow CEO Jim Fitterling, and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. The panel focused on the emergence of “mega basins” which are geologically vast sedimentary formations containing hydrocarbons and usually encompass the entire chain of production, from exploration to refining and carbon capture.

Bourgeois highlighted Louisiana’s “all-of-the-above” strategic approach to energy which includes driving investments in both traditional oil and gas production and downstream operations while also supporting cost-competitive carbon capture initiatives.

Hecht engaged in a private roundtable with U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum discussing the energy policy of the Trump administration and offering insights into policy shifts and their implications for the industry.

Pathways to Decarbonization and Collaborative Innovation

Hecht further made an impact by contributing to the dialogue on decarbonization in a panel discussion titled “Industrial Low-Carbon Hubs: Towards High-Impact Emissions Reductions.”

The subject of reducing emissions on a large scale was discussed, with dialogue members agreeing that reducing emissions requires not just technological innovation but also extensive collaboration and risk-sharing between government agencies and private enterprises. Panelists explored key factors supporting the rapid development of these hubs, emerging collaborative models, innovative risk-sharing mechanisms, and the evolving regulatory frameworks.

Hecht’s participation in both the roundtable and the panel underscored GNO, Inc.’s commitment to fostering such collaborations. A core part of this vision is the “H2theFuture” initiative involving 25 partners across South Louisiana focused on establishing a world-leading clean hydrogen cluster.

Forging New Partnerships and Looking to the Future

Throughout the week, Louisiana and GNO, Inc. demonstrated a proactive approach to building partnerships and exploring new ventures. GNO, Inc. met with dozens of corporate and country prospects, concluding the event with at least six new potential projects in the pipeline.