Louisiana Life & Acadiana Profile Magazines Win 17 International Awards

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Louisiana Life and Acadiana Profile, two Renaissance Publishing titles, earned a combined 17 awards at the 2025 International Regional Magazine Awards (IRMA). These honors recognize excellence in journalism for content produced in 2024.

Each year, IRMA’s prestigious awards are judged by a panel of experts from across North America, with entries spanning 44 categories. For the 45th annual ceremony, these industry leaders gathered to celebrate the winners in Calgary, Alberta on Sept. 26.

Gold Wins Highlight Overall Excellence

Acadiana Profile won Gold for Overall Art Direction, while Louisiana Life earned Gold for Best Print Calendar with its Culinary Calendar. These first-place awards underscore the magazines’ strength in both editorial design and creative print innovation.

Additional Honors Across Categories

In addition to the gold awards, both magazines were recognized with Silver, Bronze and Merit awards in categories including Cover, Food Feature, Illustration, Photo Series, Columns, Nature and Environment and more.

“We are excited and honored that the International and Regional Magazine Association has recognized Louisiana Life and Acadiana Profile magazines for their excellence,” said Editor Reine Dugas. “Our writers, photographers and art team have done a wonderful job of bringing the rich and interesting stories of Louisiana to life within the pages of the magazine, and to see that acknowledged by our peers is truly gratifying.”

The recognition from IRMA reflects the dedication of Renaissance Publishing’s editorial, design and photography teams, as well as the culture of Louisiana that inspires their work.

Complete List of Acadiana Profile Awards

Now That’s a Piece of Pizza – Acadiana Profile, Art Direction of a Single Story — Silver

Pizza – Acadiana Profile, Cover — Bronze

DÎNER DEHORS – Acadiana Profile, Department — Merit

Put a Little Veg in Your Life – Acadiana Profile, Food Feature — Merit

Pattern Players – Acadiana Profile, Home and Garden — Bronze

Taking Care of Your Body and Soul – Acadiana Profile, Illustration – Feature or Series — Bronze

Acadiana Profile – Acadiana Profile, Overall Art Direction — Gold

A Little West in the South – Acadiana Profile, Photo Series — Silver

Complete List of Louisiana Life Awards

Dames de Perlage – Louisiana Life, Art and Culture Feature — Bronze

La Nouvelle – Louisiana Life, Art Direction of a Single Story — Bronze

Culinary Calendar – Louisiana Life, Best Print Calendar — Gold

From the Executive Editor’s Desk – Louisiana Life, Column — Silver

There’s No Place Like Home – Louisiana Life, Food Feature — Bronze

Hatching a Way Forward – Louisiana Life, Nature and Environment — Silver

Louisiana Life Newsletter – Louisiana Life, Newsletter — Silver

Louisiana Life – Louisiana Life, Overall Art Direction — Silver

Hatching A Way – Louisiana Life, Photo Series — Bronze