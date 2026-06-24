Louisiana Leads U.S. in REDI Sites Participation

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is advancing a new phase of its competitiveness strategy, expanding its participation in REDI Sites, the national site readiness platform used by corporate decision-makers and site selectors, while undertaking a statewide refresh of the Certified Sites initiative to strengthen its inventory of development-ready locations.

For nearly two decades, Louisiana’s Certified Sites program has helped communities compete for investment by providing companies and consultants with vetted project locations backed by completed due diligence. Today, Louisiana maintains 125 active Certified Sites and leads the nation in REDI Sites participation, with eight sites represented on the nationally recognized platform, more than any other state.

“The way states compete for investment is changing, and Louisiana is evolving with it. Today’s projects require more than an available site — they require confidence that a location is ready to move at the pace of opportunity. By strengthening our certified site portfolio and continuing to invest in site readiness, we are helping communities compete at a higher level and turning today’s momentum into long-term advantage,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of LED.

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Certified REDI Sites Refresh

As part of the statewide refresh effort, LED is updating sites certified before 2024, with current infrastructure, cost and due diligence information used by companies and consultants evaluating potential project locations. Participating sites will receive an updated Certified Sites badge identifying the year the information was refreshed.

REDI (Readiness Evaluation for Development and Investment) Sites is a nationally recognized site readiness platform developed by the Site Selectors Guild and used by site selectors and corporate decision-makers to evaluate development-ready properties across the country.

“Companies don’t slow down for communities that aren’t ready. What LED is doing, investing in site readiness before a project arrives, is smart, strategic economic development. A REDI Sites designation tells a site selector that this community has done its homework. That matters enormously when we’re narrowing a short list,” said Didi Caldwell, board chair of REDI Sites and Global Location Strategies.

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Louisiana Gold Sites

Acadiana Regional Airport (Iberia Parish)

Churchill Technology & Business Park (Jefferson Parish)

Mouton Site (St. Martin Parish)

Neame Site (Vernon Parish)

Pecanland Site (Ouachita Parish)

Whitehall Industrial Site (Concordia Parish)

Louisiana Silver Sites

Foster Site (Acadia Parish)

Industrial Drive Minden Webster Site (Webster Parish)

FastSites Funding Expanded

Louisiana’s competitiveness strategy extends beyond certification alone. The Louisiana Legislature recently recommitted to site investment through a $50 million appropriation to the FastSites Program, bringing the fund to a total of $200 million. Through this site and infrastructure initiative, Louisiana is investing in development readiness before opportunities emerge, reducing risk, shortening timelines and increasing certainty for companies evaluating locations.

Recent project announcements on Certified Sites demonstrate how site readiness can accelerate project decisions and help communities compete for major investment opportunities:

Port Vinton Site – Aclara’s $277 million heavy rare earth separation facility on the Louisiana Certified Site is expected to create 140 direct new jobs. Since announcing its location in Southwest Louisiana, Aclara has stated that the site’s certified status played a role in its decision. Recent FastSites funding has supported additional site development and is expected to reduce the project’s timeline by approximately two years.

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Acadiana Regional Airport P-1 Site – A more than $74 million hangar development project at the Louisiana Certified Site is expected to create 249 direct new jobs, support Aviation Exteriors’ expansion and include construction of a 132,290-square-foot aircraft maintenance hangar. The project reinforces the value of certified, infrastructure-ready sites in supporting aviation and aerospace growth and will be supported through Louisiana’s FastSites program.

Petty South Site – Faith Technologies Incorporated’s $80.5 million investment in a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on the Louisiana Certified Site in Ouachita Parish is expected to create 200 direct new jobs in Northeast Louisiana.

Together, Certified Sites, REDI Sites and FastSites reflect how Louisiana continues to build momentum — preparing locations before projects emerge, investing in infrastructure before it is needed and creating a comprehensive readiness framework that helps communities compete earlier, move faster and capture transformative investment.