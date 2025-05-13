Louisiana Leaders Demand Action on Coastal Restoration Project

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Community advocates, business leaders, and coastal experts gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol on May 12 to urge state leaders to advance the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion (MBSD), a once-in-a-generation project widely regarded as essential to rebuilding and protecting Louisiana’s vanishing coast.

The press conference was part of Coastal Day at the Capitol and comes amid growing concern that Gov. Jeff Landry may seek to derail the multibillion-dollar investment, despite decades of scientific research, public input, and bipartisan support.

“Louisiana’s coast is in crisis, and the foundation we’ve spent decades building is under threat,” said Simone Maloz, campaign director of Restore the Mississippi River Delta. “Our state’s coastal program has long been a model for the nation—grounded in science, built through bipartisan leadership, and driven by public trust. That progress is now at risk. Halting the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion and our flagship restoration project that generated 55,000 supportive public comments threatens not just one effort but the integrity of the entire Coastal Master Plan.”

According to a recent poll, a strong 83% of voters from the southeast region support completing the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion to build and maintain land over time.

Louisiana is losing a football field of land every 100 minutes – and the state is running out of time. A major cause of this land loss crisis is the leveeing of the Mississippi River, which cuts off the sediment that once built and sustained these wetlands. The MBSD is the keystone project to reconnect the Mississippi River to its wetlands, rebuild Louisiana’s disappearing coast and safeguard the state’s culture, economy and future.

Other comments from press conference speakers include:

“To have a Sportsman’s Paradise in the future for our kids and grandkids, we have to act now,” said Troy Dubois, the Louisiana state chairman for Ducks Unlimited. “We have to follow the science that’s been done and reviewed for decades, and put our resources together for what is best for Louisiana.”

“Faith teaches us to be good stewards of what we’ve been given,” said Reverend Ernest Dison, Sr., founder and senior pastor of the St. Paul Church of God in Christ in New Orleans. “The river built this land, and now we must let it help us heal it. We know that Louisiana’s coast is not just dots on a map—this special place is where we live, where we worship, where we fish and raise families. MBSD is a step toward preserving that way of life.”

“Our company has operated on Louisiana’s working coast since 1933 —we’ve seen firsthand what’s at stake,” said Spencer Murphy, General Counsel of Canal Barge Company. “The State’s Master Plan identified the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion as a critical investment in the future of our economy and infrastructure. Without sustainable wetlands, the entire maritime industry is at risk. This isn’t just an environmental project—it’s a business imperative that impacts the nation.”

“There is no room for politics in Louisiana’s coastal restoration endeavors or with the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA),” said Anne Milling, the founder of “Women of the Storm. “Coastal restoration belongs to all of us. This ambitious project has been on the drawing board since 2007. It was not selected lightly, but studied, deliberated, and discussed with stakeholders and the public. It has been vetted and reviewed by all necessary state and federal agencies. Backroom deals or nondisclosure agreements have no place in this process. An investment in the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion is an investment in each of us, and in the survival of our state.”

About Restore the Mississippi River Delta

Restore the Mississippi River Delta is working to protect people, wildlife and jobs by reconnecting the river with its wetlands. As our region faces the crisis of land loss, we offer science-based solutions through a comprehensive approach to restoration. Composed of conservation, policy, science, outreach and communications experts from Environmental Defense Fund, National Audubon Society, the National Wildlife Federation and Pontchartrain Conservancy, we are located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Washington, D.C.; and around the United States. Learn more at MississippiRiverDelta.org and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.