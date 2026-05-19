Business

Louisiana Lawmakers Advance Sweeping Business Agenda

May 19, 2026   |By
Louisiana Lawmakers Advance Sweeping Business Agenda
Louisiana Lawmakers Advance Sweeping Business Agenda. Louisiana legislature Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana lawmakers are advancing a wide-ranging slate of legislation in the final weeks of the session that could reshape the state’s business environment, with proposals targeting economic development incentives, workforce training, energy liability and government oversight. Many of the measures have already cleared both chambers or are headed to the governor’s desk.

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