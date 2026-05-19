Louisiana Lawmakers Advance Sweeping Business Agenda

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NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana lawmakers are advancing a wide-ranging slate of legislation in the final weeks of the session that could reshape the state’s business environment, with proposals targeting economic development incentives, workforce training, energy liability and government oversight. Many of the measures have already cleared both chambers or are headed to the governor’s desk.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana lawmakers are advancing a wide-ranging slate of legislation in the final weeks of the session that could reshape the state’s business environment, with proposals targeting economic development incentives, workforce training, energy liability and government oversight.

Many of the measures have already cleared both chambers or are headed to the governor’s desk. They reflect a coordinated push to lower barriers to investment, strengthen workforce pipelines and reinforce the state’s position in energy and industrial development.

Economic Development And Incentives

Several bills focus on maintaining and expanding the state’s economic development framework, including legislation to extend the authority of Louisiana Economic Development (LED) under the state’s sunset law through to 2031.

Lawmakers have also approved the creation of the West End Economic Development District spanning parts of Jefferson and Orleans parishes, giving local officials authority to pursue projects and, with voter approval, levy targeted sales taxes to support them. Supporters say the district is intended to accelerate long-stalled redevelopment of the West End lakefront and reinvest future tax revenues into infrastructure and public amenities.

Additional proposals would allow local governments to offer property tax exemptions for the rehabilitation of blighted properties. House Bills 214 and 217, sponsored by Rep. Henry, are designed to encourage private investment in underutilized or deteriorating areas by lowering redevelopment costs and making it more financially viable for developers to bring vacant or distressed properties back into commerce.

Separate legislation, House Bill 618 by Rep. McMakin, would revise application and reporting fees tied to state incentive programs, including provisions that allow for reduced fees for qualifying small businesses. The changes are aimed at improving access to state programs while easing administrative and cost burdens for smaller firms seeking to participate.

Workforce Pipeline And Education Alignment

Lawmakers have approved a restructuring of the state’s workforce development framework, including authorization for federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) waivers and the creation of a more unified statewide planning model. A separate measure would establish a new office focused on accelerating talent development efforts within the state workforce system.

Other proposals would expand apprenticeship opportunities, streamline approval processes for vocational and technical charter schools and create new partnerships between school systems and higher education institutions to promote workforce training awareness.

The legislature has also advanced a bill to create a statewide career alignment dashboard designed to connect students with education and employment pathways, alongside a pilot program focused on workforce reentry for female parolees, targeting employment and housing stability.

Energy Policy And Industrial Risk

Several bills address liability, regulatory structure and legal protections tied to major energy infrastructure and projects.

The change would shift more financial responsibility onto project operators in the event of leaks or damages, potentially increasing costs for developers and their insurers while raising risk considerations for investors.

Another measure, House Bill 804 by Rep. Geymann, seeks to establish new protections for energy producers against certain climate-related liability claims, including efforts to assign damages to companies for their role in greenhouse gas emissions.

Additional legislation would exempt certain petrochemical projects from existing rules governing where contract disputes must be litigated and which state laws apply, giving companies greater flexibility in negotiating large-scale engineering and construction agreements. In a related move, a concurrent resolution directs further study of how Louisiana’s expropriation laws apply to carbon capture and sequestration projects, particularly the use of eminent domain to secure underground pore space needed for CO2 storage.

Infrastructure, Insurance And Government Efficiency

Other legislation moving through the approval process would update Louisiana’s Underground Utilities and Facilities Damage Prevention Law, including changes aimed at improving utility marking requirements, coordination between contractors and utility operators, and enforcement of excavation safety rules to reduce accidental damage and project delays.

Lawmakers are also considering changes to workers’ compensation rules, including updates to the state’s medical fee schedule and claims procedures under Senate Bill 408 and House Bill 456, which are expected to revise the state’s medical fee schedule and claims procedures. This would reduce costs for employers and insurers while changing reimbursement rates and payment timelines for injured workers and medical providers.

Another proposal, Senate Bill 292, would expand the authority of the state inspector general to audit agency operations, investigate inefficiencies and recommend cost-saving measures, giving the office broader oversight of public spending and state contracts. The Office of State Inspector General is part of the executive branch and reports to the governor.