Louisiana Launches Water Innovation Studio

BATON ROUGE, LA — Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO), a division of Louisiana Economic Development (LED), announced the launch of the Water Innovation Studio of Louisiana in partnership with The Water Institute, a new initiative designed to accelerate development, testing and deployment of technologies addressing critical water challenges.

“Louisiana’s relationship with water has shaped our industries and communities for generations. The Water Innovation Studio builds on that foundation by pairing applied technology with real-world expertise, ensuring that new ideas can be tested, commercialized and scaled here at home. By advancing innovation in a sector where we already lead, we are strengthening the industries that power Louisiana and creating new opportunities for long-term growth,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

Based at The Water Institute, the Water Innovation Studio will support researchers, engineers and entrepreneurs developing solutions for flooding, aquifer depletion, stormwater management and coastal risk. The Studio creates a clear pathway from research to real-world application and market deployment.

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“Louisiana doesn’t have the luxury of studying water challenges from a distance. We live them. The Water Innovation Studio creates a place where new ideas can be tested against real conditions, alongside the communities and systems that manage water every day,” said Beaux Jones, President and CEO of The Water Institute.

From Research to Commercialization

“Water management is one of Louisiana’s defining strengths, and innovation is how we build on it. The Water Innovation Studio ensures that new ideas move into real-world deployment and the marketplace here at home. That momentum strengthens our industries and translates innovation into measurable impact,” said Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer at Louisiana Economic Development.

The launch of the Water Innovation Studio expands opportunities to translate research insights into technologies and tools that can be deployed by governments, infrastructure operators and industry partners.

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Two Programs to Accelerate Solutions

At launch, the Water Innovation Studio will operate two programs designed to accelerate solution development and market adoption.

Headwaters: The first program, Headwaters, is being developed in partnership with The Idea Village. The Headwaters program pairs water domain experts with entrepreneurial support, prototyping resources and market validation tools to evaluate solution viability and identify potential pathways to adoption.

“Breakthrough ideas don’t become companies on their own. What programs like Headwaters do is give builders the space, mentorship, and momentum they need to take an idea and begin shaping it into something scalable,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village.

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Confluence: The second program, Confluence, supports solutions that are ready to move beyond early development. Through Confluence, the Water Innovation Studio will work with partners to pilot technologies, support early deployments and connect innovators with the funding and partnerships needed to bring solutions to market.

Together, these programs reinforce Louisiana’s role as a center for water expertise while opening new pathways for innovation, entrepreneurship and investment in water-related technologies.

About the Water Institute

Founded in 2011 in the aftermath of major hurricanes and oil spills, The Water Institute brings 15 years of applied research experience addressing Louisiana’s most complex water challenges. As an independent, applied research organization, it advances science-informed solutions to reduce risk for communities, ecosystems and industry in Louisiana and beyond.

About the Idea Village

The Idea Village is a New Orleans-based nonprofit that, since its founding in 2000, has supported more than 23,700 entrepreneurs through mentorship, coaching and access to capital, with alumni companies generating more than $2 billion in regional economic impact.

About LA.IO

LA.IO champions the growth of high-potential, tech-enabled startups by connecting founders with critical capital through initiatives like the $100M Louisiana Opportunity Capital. By focusing on transformative areas such as artificial intelligence and other leading technology advances, LA.IO helps turn ideas into scalable businesses, helping to position Louisiana as a national innovation leader.