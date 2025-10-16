Louisiana Launches $150M FastSites Fund

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Louisiana Economic Development has announced the launch of Louisiana FastSites, a new initiative designed to support land development and existing infrastructure into project-ready sites that position Louisiana to attract new opportunities and strengthen the state’s long-term competitiveness.

Backed by $150 million through the Site Investment and Infrastructure Fund created by Act 365 in the 2025 Regular Legislative Session, FastSites catalyzes local and regional partners to expand Louisiana’s inventory of development-ready assets that allow businesses to mitigate time, risk and money.

“This is one of the most forward-thinking site development models in the country,” said LED Chief Economic Competitiveness Officer Ileana Ledet. “FastSites aligns government efficiency with private-sector speed, ensuring Louisiana can meet the demands of global investment while strengthening our communities and infrastructure.”

FastSites is built around a new model of velocity and accountability. Projects must demonstrate measurable returns, leverage private capital, and begin construction activities within nine months. Funding can be structured as forgivable loans, performance-based partnerships, or infrastructure investments, allowing the state to adapt to each project’s strategic potential.

Through targeted investment in infrastructure such as roads, utilities, and rail, FastSites transforms land into high-performance economic platforms, ready for immediate investment and scalable growth.

The application period for the inaugural round of funding opens October 30 and closes December 15. FastSites is open to public entities such as economic development organizations, municipalities, redevelopment authorities and political subdivisions. Privately owned sites may also qualify if they meet additional requirements designed to promote strong local investment and sustained growth.

To help potential applicants learn more about the program and application process, LED will host a webinar on Monday, October 27, at 2:00 p.m. Registration is available in advance here. After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email with details about joining the meeting.

For more information about the FastSites program and application guidelines, visit HERE.

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for strengthening the state’s business environment and creating a more vibrant Louisiana economy. LED cultivates jobs and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana, and promotes business opportunity for employers of all sizes. For more information, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com.