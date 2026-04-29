BATON ROUGE, La (press release) – Turner Industries, a leader in industrial construction, maintenance, fabrication and equipment, announced state-of-the-art nuclear fabrication facilities across two regions in Louisiana. These sites in New Iberia and Port Allen will be dedicated to the production of high-precision modules and nuclear-grade piping for the next generation of nuclear reactors and advanced modular power plants across the United States.

The company is expected to create 1,000 direct new jobs, 500 at each site, that will pay an average annual salary of $77,000, 25% above the state average wage. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 1,378 indirect new jobs, for a total of 2,378 new job opportunities in the state.

“Louisiana is answering the President’s call for American energy dominance,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “Turner Industries has been a cornerstone of our state’s industrial strength for decades, and this expansion puts Louisiana workers at the center of building the next generation of nuclear power. This is about good-paying jobs, American energy security and making sure the future of this industry is powered right here in Louisiana.”

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The facilities are designed to meet the rigorous quality standards required by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). As the U.S. accelerates the deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and advanced reactor technologies to meet ever-increasing energy demands, Turner’s new capabilities will provide the critical infrastructure needed to bring these projects from blueprint to reality. This will include:

Modular Innovation: The facilities will focus on modular assembly, allowing nuclear plant components to be built in a controlled environment and shipped to project sites, reducing construction timelines and costs.

The facilities will focus on modular assembly, allowing nuclear plant components to be built in a controlled environment and shipped to project sites, reducing construction timelines and costs. Nuclear-Grade Fabrication: Turner will leverage its existing Nuclear Piping, Nuclear Supports and Nuclear Assembly certifications to produce the specialized piping systems essential for advanced reactor safety and cooling.

“Turner Industries has a 65-year legacy of supporting the energy sector, and today we are leaning into the future of American energy independence,” said Turner Industries CEO Stephen Toups. “These Louisiana facilities and their capabilities represent a commitment in our workforce and our state. By specializing in modular fabrication and ASME Section III certified piping, we are ensuring that much of the next wave of nuclear innovation is ‘Built in Louisiana.’”

Turner Industries, along with other companies, expects to partner with local community colleges for dedicated training programs, ensuring a nuclear-ready workforce. Details on this initiative will be shared as they are finalized.

The expansion executes on Louisiana’s recently unveiled Nuclear Strategic Framework, positioning the state as a central hub for the American nuclear supply chain.

The announcement was made at the inaugural Louisiana Nuclear Strategy & Supply Chain Summit in New Orleans, presented by Applied Atomics, Bernhardt Capital Partners and Entergy. Sponsored by Allied Power, Enveniam, the LSU Center for Energy Studies, the LSU Energy Institute and Solstice, the summit brings together national and global leaders to discuss Louisiana’s strategy, showcase its competitive advantages and engage partners on future investment and development opportunities.

“Louisiana is home to some of the best industrial contractors in the country, with eight of the top 20 with major operations right here in our state,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “Turner Industries represents that strength, and this expansion shows how our homegrown companies are evolving to meet new demand. By building on what we do best, Louisiana is creating new opportunities, driving innovation and growing high-quality jobs that move our economy forward.”

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Founded in Baton Rouge in 1961, Turner Industries has grown into one of the nation’s largest and most influential industrial contractors, with a long track record of supporting Louisiana’s manufacturing, energy and process industries. Today, Turner remains headquartered in Baton Rouge with more than 9,300 employees and six offices statewide and continues to play a major role in advancing projects and supporting industry across Louisiana.

The New Iberia facility anchors the company’s Gulf of America operations, expanding its fabrication capabilities for large-scale industrial projects. Located on a 95-acre site at the Port of Iberia, the facility offers direct deepwater access and major transportation connections, enabling efficient shipment of modules nationwide and offshore. The site includes 90,000 square feet of indoor fabrication space, a 420-foot dock and the capacity to load modules weighing up to 6,000 tons, supporting upstream, midstream, downstream and subsea operations.

“The Port of Iberia was very excited when Turner Industries made their decision to establish a large fabrication yard at our port facility three years ago,” said Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero. “We just knew it could lead to bigger and better things for Acadiana because of Turner’s breadth of operations. And now comes the tremendous news of their decision to increase their activity level at our port by leaps and bounds, driving a lot of excitement throughout Louisiana!”

“Today’s announcement marks a transformative moment for Iberia Parish and the entire Acadiana region,” said Iberia Industrial Development Foundation President & CEO Mike Tarantino. “Turner Industries’ decision to expand operations at the Port of Iberia and invest in nuclear supply chain fabrication underscores both the strength of our local workforce and the strategic advantages our community offers for advanced manufacturing. This investment will create significant opportunities for our community for years to come.”

“This expansion by Turner Industries represents a major step forward for innovation, opportunity and long-term growth in Acadiana,” said One Acadiana President & CEO Troy Wayman. “A direct result of Governor Landry’s commitment to Louisiana’s Nuclear Strategic Framework, we are excited to see this expansion pave the way for the future of Louisiana and our region. Selecting New Iberia as the home for a state-of-the-art nuclear fabrication facility, Turner Industries demonstrates their confidence in our region, our workforce, and our future. Investment in the New Iberia facility will create 500 high-paying, high-quality jobs – bringing valuable opportunities to the people of Acadiana and strengthening our economic ecosystem. We look forward to supporting Turner Industries as they grow their operations and are thrilled to celebrate another great win with our partners at the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation.”

Located along the Mississippi River, the Port Allen facility has been a cornerstone of the company’s operations since 1983, when its Pipe Fabrication Division established headquarters at the site. The 75-acre facility is dedicated to pipe fabrication and painting, with the capacity to produce up to 6,500 spools per month. With direct access to barge, rail and highway transportation, the site supports efficient movement of materials and plays a critical role in delivering complex construction and maintenance projects.

“We’re excited about these high-quality jobs and our continued partnership with Turner Industries,” said West Baton Rouge Parish President Jason Manola. “This investment strengthens our local economy and workforce.”

Louisiana companies, make sure your business is registered at SourceLouisiana.com to enter the pipeline for contract and vendor opportunities with development projects statewide.