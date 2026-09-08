Louisiana Lands $81.6B in Data Centers but Tax Break Total Unknown

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana has secured more than $81.6 billion in announced data center investment and more than 2,000 projected direct jobs. But as Louisiana offers long-term tax exemptions to attract those projects, one key number remains unknown: how much state and local tax revenue will be forgone through the incentives.

Louisiana is not alone. Fourteen of the 37 states offering sales and use tax exemptions for data centers do not regularly publish aggregate revenue losses, according to a June analysis by Good Jobs First, a nonprofit that advocates against corporate subsidies. Among states that do report the figures, the amount of tax revenue forgone has risen sharply as data center development has increased.

Louisiana’s exemption applies to state and local sales and use taxes on eligible data center equipment and expenditures for the development, construction, expansion and renovation of qualifying facilities. Projects must commit to at least $200 million in new capital investment and 50 new direct permanent jobs to qualify. The initial exemption period is 20 years.

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When lawmakers considered the incentive in 2024, the Louisiana Legislative Fiscal Office said its ultimate revenue impact could not be determined because the number and size of qualifying projects were unknown. The office warned that the program could reduce state revenue by tens of millions of dollars or more annually, with similar losses possible for local governments.

Tax Breaks Mount in Other States

States that track the economic impact of data center tax exemptions have found that the facilities can generate substantial tax revenue and economic activity, but not necessarily enough to offset the incentives.

Virginia, home to the world’s largest concentration of data centers, provided $928 million in state sales and use tax exemptions to the industry in fiscal 2023, according to a 2024 study by the state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.

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From fiscal 2014 through fiscal 2023, Virginia received an average of about 48 cents in additional state tax revenue for every $1 in sales tax revenue forgone through the exemption, the commission found. That included individual and corporate income taxes and sales taxes that were not exempted.

Much of the economic benefit in Virginia occurred during construction. A typical 250,000-square-foot data center can employ about 1,500 workers at peak construction but require only about 50 full-time workers once operational, according to the study.

Georgia found a similar divide between construction and long-term employment. A state evaluation released in December estimated $474.2 million in forgone state tax revenue through Georgia’s data center sales and use tax exemption in fiscal 2025. Analysts attributed 8,505 construction jobs and 1,641 operational jobs to the incentive.

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In Georgia, data center construction and operations attributable to the exemption generated an estimated $41.5 million in state tax revenue that year, compared with the $474.2 million forgone.

Louisiana’s Jobs Equation

Louisiana’s announced projects show the same divide. More than $81.6 billion in data center investment is expected to create more than 11,750 construction jobs at peak but more than 2,025 direct permanent jobs, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

The largest is Meta’s Hyperion data center in Richland Parish, where the company plans to invest more than $50 billion. The expanded project is expected to employ about 7,500 construction workers at peak and create 1,000 operational jobs.

Amazon plans to invest $18 billion in three data center campuses in Caddo and Bossier parishes, with up to 750 full-time jobs expected across the projects.

Applied Digital’s $3.6 billion Delta Forge 1 campus in Rapides Parish is expected to create 200 full-time, on-site jobs and more than 1,000 construction jobs at peak, according to LED.

The projects represent billions of dollars in private investment and significant construction employment, but relatively few permanent jobs compared with the scale of the investment, reflecting the highly automated and capital-intensive nature of data centers.

Louisiana’s minimum employment requirement does not increase with the size of a project. A qualifying company must create at least 50 direct permanent jobs whether it invests $200 million or several billion dollars. How much tax revenue Louisiana will forgo for those projects is not publicly known.

Questions Over Data Centers Transparency

The unknown value of Louisiana’s data center tax exemption comes amid broader questions about transparency surrounding the state’s recruitment of the industry.

Drew Hawkins of the Gulf States Newsroom reported in August that records requests filed by the newsroom and Type Investigations turned up at least 54 nondisclosure agreements signed by Louisiana elected officials since Gov. Jeff Landry took office, including agreements involving data center projects. The agreements can restrict officials from publicly discussing details of economic development negotiations.

Hawkins previously reported that Landry personally signed a nondisclosure agreement with Meta’s Laidley LLC during negotiations over its Richland Parish data center. The agreement covered information including proposed terms, pricing and financial information.

The nondisclosure agreements do not explain why Louisiana lacks an aggregate estimate of revenue forgone through the tax exemption. But the two issues raise broader questions about how much information is available to the public as state and local governments negotiate incentives for projects involving billions of dollars in private investment.

Two years after the Legislative Fiscal Office warned that the exemption’s fiscal impact would depend on the number and size of projects that qualified, Louisiana has more than $81.6 billion in announced data center investment but still does not publicly report how much state and local tax revenue will be forgone.