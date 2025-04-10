Louisiana is Leading the Energy Charge

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

First Solar, the largest solar energy manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere, announced in Aug. 2023 a $1.1 billion solar panel manufacturing facility

NEW ORLEANS - According to Louisiana Economic Development, Louisiana's "All-of-the-Above" energy strategy emphasizes a diverse and balanced approach to energy production, integrating traditional and renewable sources to bolster economic growth and energy security.

First Solar, the largest solar energy manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere, announced in Aug. 2023 a $1.1 billion solar panel manufacturing facility at the Acadiana Regional Airport in Iberia Parish. The facility is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in the first half of 2026. First Solar is projected to create approximately 700 jobs with an annual payroll of at least $40 million.

Carbon capture initiatives include the streamlining of permitting processes, including the Class VI permit and the Underground Injection Control (UIC) program, to facilitate rapid development while ensuring environmental and public safety protections. ​

Electric Vehicle (EV) battery component manufacturing initiatives are also underway, with UBE Corporation's $500 million plant in Waggaman which will produce solvents for lithium-ion batteries.

Woodland Biofuels is planning a $1.35 billion renewable biofuels production facility at the Port of South Louisiana, aiming to convert waste biomass into renewable natural gas and ultra-green hydrogen. While the project is still in the planning stages with construction slated to begin in 2028, it is expected to create hundreds of new jobs and significantly reduce carbon emissions once operational.

In a statement issued by the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA), a long-standing trade association for Louisiana's oil and gas industry, the association indicated it legislative and industry priorities for 2025. These priorities were first shared at LMOGA's annual meeting in early Feb., where the association's board, members, and stakeholders discussed the challenges and opportunities facing Louisiana's energy sector.

“Our goals are the same today as they were when LMOGA was first founded in 1923 -- to strengthen American energy production, Louisiana jobs, our economy and the industry’s future. The difference is, there’s never been a better time to execute pro-energy priorities,” said Tommy Faucheux, president of LMOGA. “Even with strong leadership and support for energy initiatives, we cannot take anything for granted. We will be working as an association to bring a Louisiana perspective to the issues that matter most.”

LMOGA's 2025 agenda aligns with the energy priorities of President Trump and Louisiana Governor Landry. This reflects confidence in the oil and gas industry and Louisiana's potential to lead the pro-energy movement.

“Louisiana’s oil & gas industry has incredible momentum right now that will carry into this legislative session,” said James Lee, executive director of government affairs for LMOGA. “To maximize the industry’s potential in our great state, LMOGA is engaging with legislators on key issues, including continued efforts to build a predictable, fair tax code, to protect stable permitting and regulatory requirements, and to create an environment that meets the rising energy demand of Louisiana’s economy with smart investments in technology, manufacturing and infrastructure. LMOGA will continue to provide the education, advocacy and resources our people need to remain the world’s energy leader now and in the future.”

LMOGA has stated that its 2025 priorities include:

Working with the state administration on issues such as inventory tax, severance tax, pro-business tax policy, and legislation supporting Carbon Capture and Storage.

Advocating for an efficient Class VI permitting process to enhance Louisiana’s competitive advantage.

Collaborating with Louisiana's Department of Environmental Quality on programs like the self-audit program, agency modernization, and the reorganization of the Department of Energy and Natural Resources.

Recovering from the LNG pause initiated by former President Joe Biden.

Supporting investments in low carbon technologies, including tax credits for renewable diesel and carbon capture.

Creating a state Community Advisory Panel for quarterly dialogue between the industry and local governments.

Maintaining Louisiana's position as a top energy producer in the nation.

Promoting a smart advancement of Louisiana’s energy portfolio to preserve jobs, protect America’s energy independence, and invest in renewable diesel, carbon capture, and hydrogen power.

Promoting workforce development and STEM programs, such as the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative and technical college P-TECH scholarships.

In addition to energy advocacy, Faucheux is traveling across the state to present findings from a new LMOGA-commissioned study on the economic impact of the energy sector in Louisiana. The study reveals that energy supports 15% of the state's employment, generates 25% of the state's economy, and provides 396,750 jobs with $25.5 billion in earnings. Regional analyses from the study, showing the local impact of energy, will be previewed in meetings with local leaders, chambers of commerce, and other groups.

