NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA), Ports America and Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), a global container terminal investor and operator part of the MSC Group, announced the formal incorporation of Louisiana International Terminal Holdings LLC, a joint venture between the two private partners that is now active and will serve as the operating group for the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) project.

The creation of Louisiana International Terminal Holdings, LLC marks an important milestone in the development of the Louisiana International Terminal, a next-generation container facility in St. Bernard Parish that will position Louisiana as a premier gateway for global trade.

“We are at a defining moment for the future of Louisiana’s role in international commerce,” said Beth Branch, president and CEO of Port NOLA. “The Louisiana International Terminal is not only an impactful regional project, it is a nationally significant investment that will strengthen U.S. supply chains, expand export capacity, and ensure Louisiana remains competitive in the global economy for generations to come.”

- Sponsors -

The joint venture company, Louisiana International Terminal Holdings LLC, is intended to manage the operations of the terminal, working in close coordination with Port NOLA, which is responsible for designing and constructing the facility to meet global standards.

Strengthening Louisiana’s Global Gateway

Strategically located to accommodate the largest container vessels calling the Gulf, the Louisiana International Terminal will enhance cargo capacity, improve supply chain efficiency and resiliency, and expand market access for U.S. exporters. The formation of Louisiana International Terminal Holdings LLC provides a coordinated structure to support the development of the project and future operation of the terminal.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Transformational Economic Impact

A newly released economic impact study by Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) – incorporating findings from multiple analyses – highlights the substantial and recurring economic benefits the Louisiana International Terminal is expected to deliver for St. Bernard Parish and the broader region. GNO, Inc. is the nonprofit driving economic development across Southeast Louisiana, working to grow jobs and investment throughout the region’s 10 parishes—from Jefferson and Orleans to St. Tammany and Tangipahoa.

To underscore the magnitude of this investment, current parish revenues and employment levels provide important context.

- Sponsors -

St. Bernard Parish generated approximately $52 million in total tax revenue in 2024 according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

At full buildout, the Louisiana International Terminal is expected to generate approximately $33.3 million in new annual tax revenues. That represents an increase of around 64% over current parish tax collections.

These revenues are expected to provide a durable, long-term fiscal foundation for St. Bernard Parish, supporting essential public services and driving sustained economic growth.

This means LIT represents one of the most significant economic inflection points in the Parish’s modern history.

LIT will also support an additional 4,339 jobs in St. Bernard Parish increasing parish employment by approximately 37% relative to current parish employment (11,868 jobs).

Beyond these local impacts, the Louisiana International Terminal is expected to drive thousands of jobs across Louisiana and the United Statesthrough expanded trade activity, supply chain connectivity, and port-related industries, reinforcing its role as critical national infrastructure.

Read the Full Economic Impact Report

A comprehensive analysis of the Louisiana International Terminal’s economic and fiscal impact is available here.