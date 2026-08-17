Rendering of the Louisiana International Terminal. Louisiana International Terminal Cleared for Construction. Rendering image provided by the Port of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted the federal permit authorizing construction of the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), clearing the way for the nation’s only new greenfield container port currently under development — a project positioned to redefine Gulf Coast trade capacity, strengthen the U.S. supply chain, and accelerate American manufacturing and commerce.

Strategically located on the Lower Mississippi River with direct access to the Gulf of America, LIT will connect more than 30 states to global markets through direct access to every major Class I railroad and the interstate highway system. Backed by a public-private partnership among Port NOLA, Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), the port terminal operating arm of MSC, and Ports America the project has advanced through federal review with strong support from Louisiana’s bipartisan congressional delegation, the State of Louisiana, and regional economic development leaders.

“This is a defining moment not just for Louisiana, but for the entire country,” said Gov. Jeff Landry. “The Louisiana International Terminal will stimulate economic growth and cement Louisiana’s role as the nation’s gateway to global trade. This investment will expand opportunities for American businesses and workers, lift up opportunities for Louisiana families, and ensure Louisiana remains a driving force in the nation’s future.”

- Sponsors -

“This permit reflects what is possible when bold vision is matched by disciplined planning and strong partnership,” said Michael Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans. “The Louisiana International Terminal will create lasting opportunities for our communities, strengthen America’s supply chain, and ensure Louisiana remains at the forefront of global commerce for generations to come.”

“Today’s permit turns years of engineering, environmental review, and partnership into forward motion,” said Beth Branch, President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans. “This is not simply a regional port expansion — it is nationally significant infrastructure that will expand American export capacity and position Louisiana to lead the next generation of maritime commerce. We are ready to build.”

“This is one of the most strategically significant terminal investments in our global portfolio,” said Ammar Kanaan, CEO of Terminal Investment Limited (TiL). “The Mississippi River corridor gives the United States a chance to build deepwater capacity that rivals any port in the world. We’re proud to invest alongside Port NOLA and Ports America in a project that strengthens America’s position in global trade for decades to come.”

- Partner Content - TruFund Financial: How Finance Enables Lasting Results When people think about Community Development Financial Institutions, like TruFund Financial Services, they often focus on the visible outcomes: the small businesses they help... Read More

“As one of the nation’s leading terminal operators, we’ve seen firsthand what modern, efficient infrastructure can do for American shippers,” said Scott Anderson, Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board of Ports America. “The Louisiana International Terminal will be a best-in-class facility, and we’re ready to put our operating expertise to work as the project moves into its next phase, helping shape a terminal that meets the needs of the largest vessels calling on the Gulf.”

National Economic Turning Point

Modern container ships have outgrown much of America’s existing port infrastructure — vessels now regularly exceed 16,000 containers, far beyond what can pass under the fixed clearance of the Crescent City Connection Bridge. LIT will be built to handle these vessels, positioning the Gulf to compete directly for global shipping traffic that might otherwise move through competing gateways.

According to independent economic analysis, cargo activity through Port NOLA already supports more than $101 billion in total economic value nationwide and more than 342,000 American jobs, including over 122,000 in Louisiana alone. At full buildout, LIT is projected to add thousands of additional jobs and generate billions of dollars in new tax revenue across the country, reinforcing the terminal’s role as critical national infrastructure—not merely a regional project.

- Sponsors -

The project is also expected to have a significant economic impact in St. Bernard Parish. An April 2026 analysis drawing on economic modeling by Lewis Terrell & Associates, RAL Forensics and GNO, Inc. projected that LIT at full buildout could generate $33.3 million annually in new parish property and sales tax revenue and support 4,339 additional direct and indirect jobs. The analysis estimated the additional tax revenue would represent a 58% increase over the parish’s 2024 tax base, while employment would increase by about 37%.

What’s Next – Louisiana International Terminal

With the federal permit granted, Port NOLA and its private-sector partners will begin moving the project into its next phase of the Louisiana International Terminal, building on the momentum of this critical federal approval. The project continues to be supported by a working relationship with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the State of Louisiana, and Louisiana’s full federal delegation.