Louisiana Insurance Company Announces New Board Member

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The Louisiana Medical Mutual Insurance Company (LAMMICO) Board of Directors elected Katherine Williams, M.D., to serve as a member effective Feb. 19. Dr. Williams practices as an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Center for Women’s Health in Covington, Louisiana.

Dr. Williams’s experience with LAMMICO makes her well prepared for this Board member position. She has served as a member of the Investment & Budget Committee since 2022, according to LAMMICO.

Dr. Williams received her medical degree from Louisiana State University (LSU) School of Medicine and completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans. In 2015, she earned her fellowship with the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health (ISSWSH).

Dr. Williams has been active with professional associations and organizations including the Louisiana Medical Disclosure Panel, St. Tammany Parish Hospital Board of Advisors, St. Tammany Parish Hospital/Ochsner Health System Physician Advisory Council, You Night Cancer Survivor Empowerment Program and St. Tammany Parish Medical Society. She is also a past president of the Louisiana State Medical Society. Dr. Williams is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology, a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and is certified in the use of various lasers and robots.

“We congratulate Dr. Williams as she assumes her new Board position at LAMMICO,” the LAMMICO said in a statement.

Louisiana Medical Mutual Insurance Company, is a physician-founded, policyholder-owned mutual insurance company based in Metairie, Louisiana. Established in 1981 in response to a medical malpractice insurance crisis, LAMMICO provides medical professional liability insurance and related services to healthcare providers. It serves physicians, dentists, nurses, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities across Louisiana and several other southern states, including Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Missouri.

Beyond insurance, LAMMICO engages in advocacy efforts to maintain a stable medical liability environment and offers continuing medical education (CME) accredited programs to support ongoing professional development for healthcare providers.

