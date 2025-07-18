Louisiana Innovation Launches Small Business Funding Series

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Technology Transfer Office (LTTO), a program under Louisiana Economic Development’s Louisiana Innovation initiative (LA.IO), has launched a new educational series to help innovators, startups, and small businesses navigate the federal SBIR/STTR funding process. Titled “The SBIR/STTR Advantage Series,” the multi-part program aims to guide participants from proposal preparation through commercialization.

The series begins July 22 with an in-person “Proposal Preparation Intensive” at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, a private, not-for-profit business incubator, supporting entrepreneurship and dedicated to the development of bioscience innovation throughout Louisiana. The Center works directly with entrepreneurs and researchers to commercialize new technologies spinning out of Louisiana universities and healthcare institutions, as well as those developed by independent innovators, to start and scale new globally competitive life science companies.

This opening workshop is focused on SBIR/STTR submissions to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and is timed to help participants meet NIH’s Sept. 5 deadline. It is the only in-person event in the series and represents a key opportunity for entrepreneurs and researchers in the Greater New Orleans region to engage directly with national experts. All other sessions in the series will be held virtually.

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are competitive federal initiatives that provide non-dilutive funding, meaning businesses do not have to give up equity, for research and development projects with commercial potential. Administered by 11 federal agencies, including NIH, DOE, NSF, and NASA, these programs aim to foster innovation, drive technological advancement, and support small business growth.

SBIR and STTR funding is awarded in three phases. Phase I supports feasibility studies, typically with awards ranging from $50,000 to $300,000. Phase II provides larger grants, often exceeding $1 million, for further development. Phase III focuses on commercialization, where businesses are expected to attract private investment or secure federal contracts to bring their products or services to market. While SBIR funding is available directly to small businesses, STTR projects require formal collaboration with a nonprofit research institution.

Developed in partnership with BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting, a Michigan-based consulting firm that specializes in helping early-stage technology companies secure non-dilutive funding through federal programs, the SBIR/STTR Advantage Series features national experts and highlights agency-specific funding opportunities. Sessions are scheduled throughout the summer and early fall, with the following lineup:

July 22 – NIH SBIR/STTR: Proposal Preparation Intensive (in-person)

Held at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, this workshop will provide essential information on SBIR/STTR funding and tips for writing a competitive proposal that meets NIH requirements. It is designed for businesses and researchers preparing for NIH’s next major submission deadline.

July 29 – How to Leverage I-Corps for SBIR (virtual)

This session will explore how to turn I-Corps customer discovery insights into stronger Phase I or Phase II proposals. It is particularly useful for researchers and entrepreneurs looking to build a compelling commercialization plan.

August 21 – SBIR/STTR: DOE, NSF, and NASA (virtual)

A full-day session focused on navigating the application processes for SBIR/STTR programs offered by the Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, and NASA.

August 26 – SBIR/STTR: Advancing from Phase I to Phase II (virtual)

This session provides guidance on how to execute a successful Phase I award and position a company for Phase II funding. Topics include technical objectives, budgeting, and commercialization strategies.

September 23 – Intro to Fundraising (virtual)

This closing session covers what it takes to secure early-stage investment, including seed and Series A funding. Participants will learn best practices for developing pitch decks and identifying elements that attract outside investors.

All sessions are free to attend, but advance registration is required at LTTO.

By bringing the kickoff session to New Orleans and offering statewide access through online programming, the SBIR/STTR Advantage Series is designed to expand access to federal funding tools that can accelerate innovation in the Greater New Orleans region and across Louisiana.

About LTTO

The Louisiana Technology Transfer Office (LTTO) is a program within Louisiana Economic Development (LED) and operates as part of Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO). Its purpose is to support Louisiana-based innovators, startups, and small businesses in securing federal funding—particularly through programs like SBIR and STTR. This is the first time LTTO and LA.IO have hosted this particular “SBIR/STTR Advantage Series.”