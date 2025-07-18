Login
Business Events

Louisiana Innovation Launches Small Business Funding Series

July 18, 2025
Louisiana Innovation Launches Small Business Funding Series
Louisiana Innovation Launches Small Business Funding Series with the first one being held at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Technology Transfer Office (LTTO), a program under Louisiana Economic Development’s Louisiana Innovation initiative (LA.IO), has launched a new educational series to help innovators, startups, and small businesses navigate the federal SBIR/STTR funding process. Titled “The SBIR/STTR Advantage Series,” the multi-part program aims to guide participants from proposal preparation through commercialization.

