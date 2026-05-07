BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Impact Fund (LIF) and GrowthX Academy have announced the launch of the LIF cXo Leadership Program, a nine-month executive development cohort designed to identify, train and accelerate high-potential professionals across Louisiana into the C-suite roles that will define the state’s next era of economic growth. The program is supported by Louisiana Economic Development (LED) and will accept its inaugural cohort of 15 participants beginning September 2026.

“Too often, Louisiana’s most talented professionals leave the state to find the career acceleration they’re looking for. The cXo Leadership Program changes that equation by giving ambitious leaders a world-class pathway to the C-suite right here at home. We are proud to fund a program that keeps Louisiana’s best talent in Louisiana,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

Operated by GrowthX Academy, a Louisiana-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that designs and operates professional development programs for business leaders at every stage of growth, the cXo Leadership Program fills a critical gap in the state’s professional development landscape. GrowthX Academy programs and trainers have delivered a demonstrated return on state investment, measured through job creation and business revenue growth.

- Sponsors -

While programs exist for entry-level talent and established executives, Louisiana has lacked a rigorous, structured pathway for the ambitious professionals positioned between those two points: the rising operators, functional leaders and high-potential managers ready to take on executive responsibility.

“Louisiana has remarkable talent, and this program exists to make sure that talent stays here, grows here and leads here. The cXo Leadership Program is built to identify the next generation of business leaders across the entire state, from Shreveport to New Orleans, and give them the tools, the network and the real-world experience to step into executive roles and create lasting value,” said Jared Quoyeser, co-founder and managing partner of Louisiana Impact Fund, a private equity fund dedicated to investing in the growth of Louisiana businesses and developing the human capital that drives sustainable economic value across the state.

cXo – A Statewide Program Built Around Louisiana

The cXo Leadership Program is structured as a nine-month cohort of 15 participants drawn from across the state. The program combines in-person residency experiences held in multiple Louisiana markets with a rigorous curriculum taught by subject matter experts and Louisiana business leaders. Participants engage with every dimension of executive leadership, from strategy and financial acumen to talent, culture, revenue growth and digital transformation and complete a capstone project that demonstrates executive-level competency through applied, real-world work.

State leaders have been highlighting that workforce development is critical to sustaining recent economic momentum. In his March address to lawmakers, Gov. Jeff Landry cited more than 124,000 announced private-sector jobs tied to billions in investment, continuing to substantiate the need for a stronger pipeline of business and executive talent.

Who the cXo Program Is For

The cXo Leadership Program is designed for early-career professionals who hold a post-undergraduate or graduate degree and are positioned prior to formal executive education. Ideal candidates are high-potential individuals who have already demonstrated the ability to lead, execute and drive results, and who are ready to develop the full-spectrum executive skills required for C-suite and senior leadership roles.

Participants are selected through a competitive evaluation process. Participation is made possible through a scholarship awarded to selected candidates.

- Sponsors -

cXo Application Timeline

An introductory webinar will be held on May 21, 2026 for prospective applicants and organizational sponsors interested in learning more about the program. The application window opens in June 2026, with the review process underway in July. Finalists will be notified in late July, with the cohort announced in August and the inaugural kickoff held in Lafayette in late September 2026.