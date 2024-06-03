Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Politics

Louisiana House Votes to Study State’s Music Industry Ecosystem

June 3, 2024   |By
Getty Images

BATON ROUGE (LSU Manship School News Service) — The House voted Thursday to create a subcommittee to study the makeup of the state’s music industry ecosystem and its economic impact. 

Authored by Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge, House Resolution 294 passed 95-0.

The resolution says the subcommittee would make recommendations by next Feb. 1 for policy and legislative changes to promote the development of a self-supporting industry.

- Sponsors -

Internationally renowned as the birthplace of jazz, Louisiana has produced music styles like rhythm and blues, zydeco, swamp pop and bounce. Musical legends such as Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino and Amédé Ardoin are among the vast list of artists from the Bayou State.

The music industry in Louisiana is an economic driver contributing over $1 billion dollars to the state’s gross domestic product, and it employs over 30,000 residents, according to the resolution.

The resolution “does exactly as it says,” Davis said. A House Commerce subcommittee had been studying the economic impact of music industry for the past year, she said, “and we just want to continue that.”

- Partner Content -

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Read More

The subcommittee would be chaired by the chairman of the Commerce Committee, Rep. Daryl Deshotel, R-Marksville, and it would have a minimum of five meetings. The subcommittee would also review the state’s incentive laws for the music and live-performance industries.

By Maddie Scott

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter