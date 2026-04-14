BATON ROUGE, La (press release) – The Louisiana Hotel & Lodging Association (LHLA) announced that Benjamin Roberts, general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn New Orleans Convention Center, has been elected as the association’s new President. Roberts brings more than 10 years of senior hospitality leadership across many of Louisiana’s most iconic properties.



Roberts has served on the LHLA Board since 2018, establishing himself as a respected voice on the policy, workforce, and economic challenges shaping the state’s hospitality industry. A Certified Hotel Administrator and graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Roberts’ career spans both boutique properties and major international brands, consistently delivering record-breaking revenue growth and operational excellence.



Throughout his career, Roberts has guided Louisiana hotels through some of the industry’s most challenging times, including the COVID pandemic and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. His steady leadership and forward-looking approach have helped strengthen the resilience and reputation of Louisiana’s hotel community.



“Ben’s deep operational understanding, commitment to industry advocacy, and passion for Louisiana hospitality make him an ideal leader for this moment,” said Bill Langkopp, executive director of the Louisiana Hotel & Lodging Association. “He has the respect of hoteliers across the state and a clear vision for how we can continue to grow and elevate our industry throughout the Bayou State.”



Roberts will lead LHLA’s statewide efforts to advocate for hoteliers, expand workforce development initiatives, and advance Louisiana’s position as a premier travel destination.