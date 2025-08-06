Louisiana Hot Sauces Avoid Sriracha Shortage

NEW ORLEANS – Despite a prolonged downturn in Sriracha production, Louisiana’s flagship hot sauce brands, Tabasco and Crystal, along with other regional and niche local brands of hot sauce, remain unaffected and widely available on store shelves.

The shortage, which has left many retailers without bottles of Huy Fong Foods’ iconic Sriracha, stems from a continued scarcity of the ripe red jalapeño peppers essential to its recipe. In April 2024, the company halted production after determining that the season’s harvest was too immature—“too green” to meet flavor and color standards. The peppers, grown mainly in northern Mexico and parts of California, have been hit by drought and unpredictable weather that disrupted ripening cycles.

Huy Fong’s heavy reliance on a narrow supplier network has magnified the problem. The company has not returned to full production capacity and has offered no firm timeline for when the sauce will be reliably restocked. While limited batches have surfaced in some stores and online this year, supply remains far below normal levels.

Louisiana Producers

By contrast, Louisiana producers have avoided the disruption.

Tabasco, made by the McIlhenny Company on Avery Island, draws from a diversified network of proprietary farms in Latin America and Africa, as well as pepper crops grown from seedlings on the island itself.

Crystal Hot Sauce, produced by Baumer Foods in Reserve, Louisiana, uses aged cayenne peppers sourced and processed locally.

Both companies report no production halts or shortages tied to the jalapeño-specific issues affecting Sriracha.

Other Louisiana and niche market brands which have not been impacted by the Sriracha pepper supply downturn, include:

Louisiana Hot Sauce – Founded in New Iberia in 1928, now owned by Southeastern Mills (Georgia), but still produced in Louisiana. Known for its mild-to-medium cayenne flavor.

Slap Ya Mama – Based in Ville Platte, better known for Cajun seasoning but also makes hot sauces that use similar spice blends.

Cajun Power – From Abbeville, produces a “Garlic Sauce” and several pepper-based hot sauces popular in Cajun cooking.

Dat’l Do-It – Originally from St. Augustine, Florida, but produced by Louisiana Pepper Exchange in New Orleans, which also supplies pepper mash to sauce makers worldwide.

Avery Island Pepper Sauce Co. – Smaller-batch and specialty pepper sauces made alongside Tabasco products.

Bayou Gotham – A newer craft hot sauce maker in New Orleans with unique pepper blends and collaborations with local chefs.

The contrast between local brands and Sriracha reveals the risks of relying on a single crop and region.

While Huy Fong continues to weather supply constraints tied to climate-sensitive harvests, Louisiana’s hot sauce makers say their operations remain stable — ensuring that bottles of Tabasco, Crystal, and other local favorites will continue to be reliably stocked in grocery aisles, both in Louisiana and beyond.