Louisiana Hispanic Chamber Wins National 2026 Title

NEW ORLEANS — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) has been named the 2026 Chamber of the Year – Large by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC). The national designation recognizes Hispanic chambers for their work in economic development and community service across the country.

The USHCC announced the 2026 national award honorees Sept. 5 ahead of its 47th Annual National Conference, being held Sept. 14-16 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas. HCCL will be formally recognized Sept. 16 during the closing USHCC Awards Gala. The recognition coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive this national recognition from the USHCC,” said Mayra Pineda, President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana. “This award is a testament to the dedication of our board, staff, members, and partners who work every day to foster an inclusive economy. Over the past year, we have expanded our programming, launched impactful trade missions, and supported the entrepreneurs driving Louisiana’s economic heartbeat forward. This honor belongs to our entire community.”

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The Chamber of the Year award recognizes small, medium and large chambers, with the large category covering organizations with 500 or more members. USHCC evaluates applicants on leadership in the small-business community, membership growth, community accomplishments during the past year and financial stability and growth.

The USHCC represents more than 260 local chambers and business associations nationwide and works to promote the economic development and interests of more than 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses.

HCCL Expands Programs and Trade Efforts

The recognition comes as HCCL marks 40 years of continuous operation. Its history traces to the Louisiana Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1984, which merged with the Gulf Coast International Chamber of Commerce in 1999 to form the organization in its current form. HCCL works to connect Louisiana’s Hispanic business community with other businesses while promoting trade relationships between Louisiana and Latin America.

In March, HCCL led a six-day trade mission to El Salvador and Honduras that brought together representatives from Louisiana government, finance, healthcare, aviation, infrastructure and higher education. The delegation held meetings focused on trade, investment, logistics, healthcare, infrastructure and other opportunities for collaboration between Louisiana and Central America.

HCCL also expanded its programming in Louisiana in 2026. The chamber held its 11th annual Women’s Business Symposium in May and a Healthcare, Technology & Innovation Summit in June. In August, its Global Conference & Tradeshow brought together local businesses, international delegations, consular representatives and other organizations, with programming that included connections to public and private procurement opportunities.

Previous Hispanic Chamber event photo by Sergio Arturo Cabrera.

Excelencia Gala Set for Sept. 18

HCCL will continue the celebration Sept. 18 at its 2026 Excelencia Gala, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. The annual event, the chamber’s only fundraiser of the year, supports programs focused on small business development, workforce advancement, entrepreneurship and business connections.

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“Every dollar raised through the Excelencia Gala helps us continue doing the work that matters every day, supporting businesses, creating connections, and opening doors to opportunity,” Pineda said. “When we invest in entrepreneurs and small businesses, we are investing in the future of Louisiana.”

This year’s Excelencia Gala will also recognize Gulf Coast Bank & Trust with the Corporate Partner Award; Veho Hospitality as Business of the Year; Javier Olondo and the Cervantes Hispanic Foundation with the Community Leader Award; The Historic New Orleans Collection with the President’s Choice Award; and Ana Castro as Young Professional of the Year.

The event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, silent auction, award presentations, dancing and live entertainment featuring Julio & Cesar, Ashe Son and DJ Dotcommer.