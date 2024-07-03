Louisiana Healthcare Connections Now Accepting Grant Applications

BATON ROUGE (press release) – As part of its commitment toward eliminating barriers to good health, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, has opened its 2024 Community Health Grants cycle, which will invest $200,000 in nonprofits, healthcare providers, and schools for a wide variety of health-related initiatives.

Priority will be given to applications that align with strategic priorities addressing social determinants of health, increasing access to preventive care, promoting health equity, and improving health outcomes in Louisiana.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections will offer two types of grant opportunities. One type of funding is earmarked for major investments, consisting of three, $50,000 awards. An additional $50,000 will be dedicated to funding at least twenty-five targeted, specific investments of $2,000 or less, which will be awarded quarterly over the next year.

“As we continue to foster health equity, Louisiana Healthcare Connections is committing $200,000 to empower local nonprofits, healthcare providers, and schools, leveraging their impact in the community,” said CEO and Plan President Jamie Schlottman. “By prioritizing initiatives strategically aligned with our mission of care throughout the state, we strive to create a healthier, more equitable future for all Louisiana families.”

Eligible organizations, healthcare providers, and schools across the state are encouraged to apply now for funding requests up to $50,000. Major Investment grant applications must be received no later than Aug. 2, 2024. Awards will be announced in September. Quarterly grant cycles are expected to open this fall, and applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.

Additional information about Louisiana Healthcare Connections’ Community Health Grants and how to apply is available at www.LouisianaHealthConnect.com/grants.