Louisiana Groups Lead Push Against EPA Emissions Rollbacks

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana environmental groups are suing over federal emissions rollbacks and industrial pollution in the state’s petrochemical corridor, joining national advocates like Earthjustice and the Sierra Club in a series of lawsuits drawing fresh attention to how the EPA and state regulators oversee one of the nation’s most heavily industrialized regions.

The coordinated legal challenges mark an escalation in the fight over how aggressively regulators enforce air-pollution standards along Louisiana’s industrial corridor.

Federal Emissions Rollbacks Face Local Resistance

The latest lawsuit targets a decision by President Donald Trump and the EPA granting chemical manufacturers a two-year reprieve from complying with a 2024 emissions rule intended to cut toxic air pollutants and lower cancer risks. Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the case argues that the delay unlawfully allows companies to continue polluting and puts nearby residents at heightened risk.

Twelve chemical facilities across Louisiana, from New Orleans and Baton Rouge to Lake Charles, received exemptions under Trump’s July proclamation delaying enforcement of the EPA’s Hazardous Organic NESHAP, or HON Rule, which targets emissions of ethylene oxide and chloroprene, both linked to cancer. The affected operators include Shell, BASF, Dow, Denka, Sasol and Westlake.

The plaintiffs are RISE St. James, Concerned Citizens of St. John and the Louisiana Environmental Action Network, represented by Earthjustice, along with community groups in Texas and national organizations such as the Sierra Club. They argue that the exemptions weaken oversight and undermine public health protections in areas already burdened by industrial emissions.

Industry leaders say the delay is necessary to prevent costly shutdowns and supply-chain disruptions. “Without these exemptions, the current regulations do not provide a realistic timeline for compliance,” said Louisiana Chemical Association CEO David Cresson, arguing that the decision helps safeguard local jobs and economic stability.

Critics argue that the administration’s defense of the emissions-rule exemptions as a jobs measure rings hollow given its broader rollback of renewable-energy initiatives and the hundreds of thousands of clean-energy jobs it is projected to eliminate. When President Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” it significantly restricted or phased out key federal tax credits for wind, solar and battery projects by tightening deadlines and accelerating phase-out schedules.

In Louisiana, Governor Jeff Landry signed Act 462, reclassifying natural gas as a “green energy” source which environmentalists say redirects resources away from clean-energy development. Advocates contend that if economic growth and employment were truly the priority, state and federal governments would be expanding such projects as part of an all-of-the-above approach to addressing energy needs, not undermining renewable-energy opportunities.

“We really can’t wait,” said Shamell Lavigne, chief operating officer of RISE St. James. “We have family members in all of the parishes throughout Cancer Alley.” The EPA has estimated that enforcing the HON Rule could reduce cancer risks by as much as 96% for people living within six miles of large chemical plants.

A Growing Wave of Environmental Lawsuits Across Louisiana

The Trump-era exemption case is part of a broader surge of litigation testing Louisiana’s balance between industrial growth and environmental protection.

In May, a coalition of grassroots organizations filed a federal lawsuit challenging a 2024 state law that restricts independent air monitoring by local groups in industrial zones. The law, which threatens fines of up to $32,500 per day for unpermitted monitoring, has been criticized as an “industry-friendly ban” that blocks communities from documenting air-quality violations. Plaintiffs include RISE St. James, The Descendants Project, and Concerned Citizens of St. John.

A separate case in August saw environmental organizations, led by the Environmental Integrity Project, file a suit to revoke a Clean Air Act permit for the CP2 LNG export terminal in Cameron Parish. The plaintiffs argue state regulators failed to fully evaluate the facility’s air impacts before approving construction.

In October, another Louisiana court struck down a permit for the proposed Commonwealth LNG terminal, marking a rare win for environmental advocates seeking to slow the expansion of liquefied natural gas infrastructure along the Gulf Coast.

These disputes come on the heels of a federal appellate court’s April decision reviving a civil rights lawsuit alleging St. James Parish has engaged in discriminatory land-use practices by approving petrochemical sites in predominantly Black communities. The plaintiffs, which include RISE St. James, Inclusive Louisiana, and Mount Triumph Baptist Church, argue that decades of zoning and permitting decisions have concentrated heavy industry in areas already suffering from poor air quality and high cancer risk.