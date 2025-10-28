Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Legal

Louisiana Groups Lead Push Against EPA Emissions Rollbacks

October 28, 2025   |By
Louisiana Groups Lead Push Against EPA Emissions Rollbacks
Louisiana Groups Lead Push Against EPA Emissions Rollbacks. Aerial view of refinery along the Mississippi River Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana environmental groups are suing over federal emissions rollbacks and industrial pollution in the state’s petrochemical corridor, joining national advocates like Earthjustice and the Sierra Club in a series of lawsuits drawing fresh attention to how the EPA and state regulators oversee one of the nation’s most heavily industrialized regions. The coordinated

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter