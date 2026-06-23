Louisiana Global Connect Unites State’s International Trade and Investment Efforts

Louisiana has long positioned itself as a gateway to global commerce, but for years the state’s international outreach efforts moved on parallel tracks rather than a unified front. That is now changing.

The World Trade Center New Orleans and Louisiana Economic Development have launched Louisiana Global Connect, a joint initiative designed to consolidate the state’s foreign direct investment attraction and international trade expansion under a single, coordinated strategy. With Japan and Australia identified as key target markets—and a trade delegation to Tokyo planned for the end of May—the initiative represents the most integrated international economic development effort in Louisiana’s recent history.

“The catalyst for Louisiana Global Connect was the need to shift from parallel tracks to a singular, aggressive ‘Team Louisiana’ approach that matches the speed of global business,” says Harrison Crabtree, executive director of the WTCNO, who is co-leading the initiative alongside Paige Carter, chief development officer at LED. “By combining our networks and expertise, we are able to maximize our resources and signal a unified front to businesses and governments across the world.”

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From Silos to Strategy

Previously, WTCNO and LED operated with overlapping but uncoordinated international efforts. Under Gov. Jeff Landry’s administration, LED has prioritized a more disciplined, whole-of-government model. Louisiana Global Connect formalizes that alignment, combining LED’s pipeline development, project management, site selection and incentive tools with WTCNO’s private-sector agility and diplomatic network.

“What gets left on the table in a siloed model is not just efficiency—it is momentum,” Carter says. “When international engagement is not fully aligned, you can end up with overlapping outreach, fragmented intelligence and missed opportunities to move a company from interest to investment. Louisiana Global Connect creates a more disciplined model that allows us to present Louisiana to international partners in a more unified way.”

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Crabtree describes the on-the-ground shift as one of both structure and culture. “Historically, WTCNO and LED worked closely but often moved with different priorities,” he says. “Louisiana Global Connect replaces those independent tracks with constant communication and a synchronized strategy—we no longer operate in silos, but instead act as a force multiplier.”

Why Japan and Australia?

The selection of Japan and Australia as priority markets was not arbitrary. Japan has been Louisiana’s third-largest source of foreign direct investment over the past decade, with more than 15 projects accounting for more than $7.6 billion in capital expenditures and nearly 7,000 direct jobs, according to figures from Opportunity Louisiana and confirmed by Crabtree. Major Japanese firms including Shintech, UBE Corporation and Mitsui have made sustained investments in high-tech manufacturing across the state.

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Louisiana Global Connect aims to build on that foundation rather than simply maintain it. “We are now unlocking a deeper level of integrated partnership that goes beyond traditional manufacturing,” Crabtree says. “This initiative is about securing Louisiana’s place as a primary partner for Japan’s next generation of precision manufacturing and energy security. By establishing a permanent presence in Tokyo, we are ensuring Louisiana is the first choice for Japanese firms looking to expand their global footprint.”

Australia, while a less traditional focus for Gulf South economic development, has emerged as a significant and fast-growing trade partner. Crabtree points to investments from Woodside Energy, Syrah Technologies and Birdon as evidence of deepening ties. Carter frames the selection around strategic alignment: “We see strong overlap in energy, advanced manufacturing and export-driven industries, along with shared advantages in resources, infrastructure and large-scale project delivery—creating a clear pathway for Australian companies looking to establish or expand a U.S. presence.”

Crabtree also cites the AUKUS defense partnership among the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia as an opening for collaboration in aerospace and shipbuilding—two sectors where Louisiana already has established capacity. “Australian firms are increasingly looking to the U.S. to scale their world-class expertise, and we want to ensure Louisiana is their first stop,” he says.

A New Pitch for a Shifting World

Both Crabtree and Carter emphasize that Louisiana Global Connect is not simply repackaging familiar assets. While the state’s port infrastructure, energy sector and agribusiness have long underpinned its international appeal, the initiative seeks to leverage those foundations for emerging opportunities.

“We aren’t just building traditional vessels—we are a hub for autonomous naval technology,” Crabtree says. “We aren’t just exporting energy; we are scaling the fuels the world is demanding through the state’s ‘Whole of Louisiana’ energy strategy.”

Global trade uncertainty and tariff pressures, rather than dampening investor interest, appear to be working in Louisiana’s favor. “Multinational companies are now prioritizing stability and supply chain resilience above all else,” Crabtree says. “Louisiana serves as a ‘safe harbor’ where our world-class port infrastructure and unified approach provide the predictability and speed that global investors require.”

LED brings to the partnership a range of performance-based incentive tools, including workforce training, tax and payroll incentives, and site and infrastructure support. The agency also operates Louisiana Lightning Speed, a whole-of-government approach that serves as a single point of contact for foreign companies navigating the U.S. permitting, infrastructure and regulatory landscape.

Tokyo Bound

The initiative’s most immediate visible milestone is a delegation trip to Japan planned for late May. Crabtree says the mission will follow the model WTCNO has developed for previous trade trips, including a 2023 visit to Ireland and a 2025 scouting trip to Australia.

“Every trade mission that we lead is structured as a tactical, data-driven operation designed to maximize lead generation,” Crabtree says. “We rely heavily on our in-market representatives to pre-qualify companies that are prime for U.S. expansion. During a mission, we prioritize high-level meetings with executives in our target sectors, but we also maintain face-to-face relationships with long-standing investors to encourage reinvestment at their existing Louisiana sites.”

Carter describes the pre-mission preparation as determinative of its success. “The value of a mission like this is determined well before the delegation gets on a plane,” she says. “The groundwork is in identifying the right companies, aligning around priority sectors, coordinating messaging and ensuring meetings are built around real areas of mutual interest.”

Both leaders are candid that trade missions are not endpoints. “A trade mission does not create a pipeline on its own,” Carter says. “It creates the opportunity to start or deepen relationships that then move into ongoing engagement. The key is making sure the mission is not treated as the finish line. It is an entry point into a longer process of building trust and moving a prospect toward a decision.”

Measuring What Matters

Louisiana has ranked among the top two states in the nation for per capita foreign direct investment for much of the past decade, according to LED. Both Crabtree and Carter say the goal of Louisiana Global Connect is not simply to defend that ranking but to strengthen the state’s long-term position in the global economy.

“Rankings are useful because they signal competitiveness, but they are not the strategy,” Carter says. “The focus is on building a durable international strategy that supports sustained growth over time—attracting the right kinds of investment, deepening relationships with key markets, and expanding opportunity across sectors and regions.”

For Louisiana businesses looking to participate in or benefit from the initiative, Crabtree points to Source Louisiana, a platform launched by LED that allows in-state companies to showcase their services, certifications and capacity to incoming foreign investors. “When we attract foreign direct investment to Louisiana, the impact extends far beyond the physical project site,” he says. “These global companies are eager to tap into our local economy through procurement, construction and specialized services, creating a massive ripple effect for our homegrown businesses.”

Find more information about Louisiana Global Connect at wtcno.org/laglobalconnect.