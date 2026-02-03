Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Economic Development

Louisiana Global Connect Launched to Strengthen FDI

February 3, 2026   |By
Louisiana Global Connect Launched to Strengthen FDI
Louisiana Global Connect Launched to Strengthen FDI. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — The World Trade Center New Orleans, in partnership with Louisiana Economic Development, has launched Louisiana Global Connect, a new initiative aimed at strengthening Louisiana’s global outreach and foreign direct investment (FDI) strategy. The initiative debuted during the Washington Mardi Gras event where state and regional economic development leaders introduced Louisiana Global Connect

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter