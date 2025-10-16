Louisiana Gateway Port Showcases 2025 Progress

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Gateway Port (LGP), in partnership with the Plaquemines Association of Business and Industry (PABI), hosted its annual State of the Port Luncheon, drawing more than 100 attendees, including Port commissioners, elected officials, industry executives, and business leaders, highlighting growing momentum around Louisiana’s expanding role in global commerce. Major Milestones Achieved

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Gateway Port (LGP), in partnership with the Plaquemines Association of Business and Industry (PABI), hosted its annual State of the Port Luncheon, drawing more than 100 attendees, including Port commissioners, elected officials, industry executives, and business leaders, highlighting growing momentum around Louisiana’s expanding role in global commerce.

Major Milestones Achieved

In recent years, Louisiana Gateway Port has completed several key milestones shaping its growth trajectory. These include a comprehensive market study that set the Port’s strategic direction, development of a long-term Master Plan, and launch of a Capital Improvement Program.

The Port also advanced land acquisition and rezoning for a future terminal site, secured a letter of intent from APM Terminals, and obtained capital appropriations to fund land and infrastructure investments. Major infrastructure projects now underway include the Peters Road Bridge and Rail Bypass Project and an 11-mile rail extension to strengthen regional connectivity.

Strategic Investments and Innovations

Operational Upgrades

Highlights shared at the event included several key advancements across operations, technology, and infrastructure. The Port has implemented an ISO 9001 Quality Initiative led by Bureau Veritas North America to ensure consistency, transparency, and audit readiness across all operations. Through its SmartPort Technologies program, LGP is integrating real-time AIS vessel tracking, GIS mapping, and automated billing systems to boost efficiency and improve coordination.

Safety and Growth Initiatives

Port leaders also highlighted major safety and security upgrades, including a full vulnerability assessment, joint marine safety exercises, and collaboration with federal and local law enforcement. In addition, the Port is advancing infrastructure and real estate development projects to expand capacity, attract new tenants, and support long-term economic diversification.

Self-Sustaining Operations

The Port’s revenues are derived entirely from its business operations, including leases, tariffs, and grants. It does not receive any tax revenue from Plaquemines Parish, operating instead as a self-sustaining enterprise that reinvests its earnings into infrastructure and economic development.

Ferry and Water Investments

That commitment to reinvestment is reflected in several major capital projects now underway across Plaquemines Parish. Recent investments include major upgrades to the Belle Chasse–Scarsdale Ferry, Pointe à la Hache Ferry, and a new parishwide water booster station.

The Port allocated $2 million for improvements to the Belle Chasse–Scarsdale Ferry, which serves roughly 300,000 vehicles and 329,000 passengers annually. At the Pointe à la Hache Ferry, $4.5 million in emergency repairs and an additional $18 million state port grant are funding a full vessel replacement to enhance service reliability for more than 250,000 vehicles and 100,000 passengers each year.

The Port also secured an $18 million grant from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s Port Priority Fund to construct a new water booster station capable of delivering 3.5 million gallons per day through a 13-mile main line—providing consistent water pressure and improved service reliability for residents and businesses across the parish.

Transportation Projects

In addition to maritime improvements, several large-scale transportation infrastructure projects are advancing to enhance freight mobility, safety, and regional connectivity. The Peters Road Alternative Rail Alignment and Rail Bridge project—a $650 million investment supported by Jefferson Parish—will deliver 9.3 miles of new track and a passing sidetrack to handle 286,000-pound railcars, improving efficiency and community quality of life by reducing congestion and enhancing safety.

The $30 million Walker Road–Peters Road Extension, funded by Plaquemines Parish, will add 4.65 miles of highway to improve travel routes and alleviate bottlenecks. Complementing these efforts, the $75 million Peters Road Highway Relocation and realignment, funded through Plaquemines Parish Government, will modernize 1.8 miles of roadway and streamline access between Lapalco Boulevard and the Harvey Boulevard extension.

Driving Economic Growth for Louisiana and Beyond

According to data provided by economist Dr. Loren Scott, tenant operational spending at the Louisiana Gateway Port generated substantial regional benefits in 2024, supporting $17.2 billion in sales at firms, $5.3 billion in earnings for Louisiana households, and $606.8 million in new revenues for local governments.

The Port’s activity also sustains thousands of direct and indirect jobs with above-average wages, creating an estimated 25,000 positions annually and peaking at nearly 44,000, and contributes billions in statewide economic output that fuels Louisiana’s energy, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.

“A rising tide raises all ships,” Charles Tillotson, Louisiana Gateway Port Executive Director, said. “Our progress is shared by the communities and businesses we serve.”

The Port collaborates with a wide range of partners including the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the City of Gretna, Union Pacific, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Plaquemines Parish Government.

Looking Ahead

LGP’s leadership reaffirmed its commitment to continued innovation, advancing automation, expanding international partnerships, and investing in technology to support sustainable growth. A new Louisiana Gateway Port YouTube Channel will launch soon to highlight key projects, community initiatives, and workforce stories.

About Louisiana Gateway Port

The Louisiana Gateway Port, located at the mouth of the Mississippi River, is a leading maritime hub along the Gulf Coast. With its strategic location on the Mississippi River, the Port plays a pivotal role in fostering economic growth, supporting local industries, and connecting communities. Equipped with modern terminals and facilities, the Port handles a diverse range of cargo and implements environmentally sustainable practices. The Port owns and operates the ferry system in Plaquemines Parish—an essential connectivity asset. Through its operations, the Port generates employment opportunities, stimulates regional economic diversification, and fuels long-term prosperity.