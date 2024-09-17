Louisiana Future Energy Center Groundbreaking Marks Key Energy Milestone

NEW ORLEANS (Press Release) — South Louisiana’s H₂theFuture initiative, alongside U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) representatives and energy sector leaders, celebrated the groundbreaking of the Louisiana Future Energy Center (LFEC) at The Beach at UNO. The center aims to establish Louisiana as a leader in energy innovation, education and economic development by creating a hub for energy startups.

Justin Tooley, director of the American Rescue Plan at the EDA, remarked in a press release, “We are proud to support the Louisiana Future Energy Center with a $10 million grant from President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. This initiative will unite top innovators to address climate challenges, create high-quality jobs in crucial energy sectors, and drive equitable economic growth across the region.”

The LFEC, featuring modern offices, co-working spaces and event areas, will support both emerging and established energy companies. By focusing on next-generation clean energy technologies, the Center will drive job creation, sustainability and economic resilience for Louisiana and the nation. Upon opening, LFEC will symbolize Louisiana’s dedication to maintaining its leadership in energy.

- Sponsors -

Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc., stated, “The Louisiana Future Energy Center will be the heart of energy innovation in our region and state. It will provide a vital home for the next generation of economic growth.”

The center addresses the current lack of a unified space for energy sector innovators and will serve as a dynamic venue for collaboration, attracting energy companies from around the world. It will also partner with universities and act as a central hub for future energy initiatives.

Dr. Kathy Johnson, president of the University of New Orleans, expressed enthusiasm about LFEC’s role, stating, “The Beach at UNO is thrilled to host the LFEC, providing our faculty and students with unprecedented opportunities to collaborate with leading researchers and entrepreneurs in emerging energy fields.”

Designed by EskewDumezRipple+, the site’s construction bids will be released by the end of 2024, with completion expected in Fall 2026. The facility will feature distributed solar power, ensuring emission-free operation and reflecting the clean energy future the Center aims to promote.

Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois emphasized, “Louisiana remains committed to leading in the global energy sector. The LFEC underscores our state’s position to excel in energy investment and innovation.”

The Louisiana Future Energy Center is a key project of the H₂theFuture initiative, led by GNO, Inc., and supported by a $10 million EDA grant and state matching funds. Managed by Louisiana universities, private sector stakeholders, and public agencies, the initiative aims to develop a clean hydrogen energy cluster to decarbonize the South Louisiana industrial corridor.