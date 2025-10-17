Louisiana Foundation Grants $25K to unCommon Construction

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Louisiana Construction Education Foundation (LCEF) has awarded a $25,000 grant to unCommon Construction (uCC) to support the creation of the organization’s new unCommon Campus in New Orleans. This innovative facility will expand opportunities for youth and adults to gain the skills, training, and experience needed to thrive in Louisiana’s construction industry.

Since 2009, LCEF, a nonprofit managed by the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA), has supported workforce training initiatives through scholarships, equipment, instruction, and other educational investments. The organization’s mission is to build and sustain a strong, skilled construction workforce across Louisiana by partnering with schools, nonprofits, and industry leaders.

Founded in 2015, unCommon Construction is a nationally recognized workforce development nonprofit that uses the build process to equip young people with the tools to lead in life and in the workplace. Through its apprenticeship model, high school students earn hourly pay, academic credit, scholarships, and industry experience while building a house or other project together each semester.

The organization’s new unCommon Campus will serve as a central hub for workforce training in New Orleans, providing hands-on learning spaces and classrooms for both youth and adults. The campus will triple uCC’s capacity to serve students and expand programming to include adult education, community home repair classes, and professional development opportunities for local trade professionals.

“The construction industry depends on strong educational programs that connect students to meaningful careers,” said Connie Fabre, President and CEO of the Louisiana Construction Education Foundation. “unCommon Construction has built a proven model that not only teaches technical skills but also develops leadership, teamwork, and confidence. We’re proud to invest in a program that is changing lives and strengthening Louisiana’s workforce.”

Since its inception, unCommon Construction has created more than 550 paid apprenticeships, with 100% of participants graduating high school on time and 80% enrolling in higher education or entering the workforce within three months. Collectively, apprentices have earned over $600,000 in pay and scholarships, and more than 80% identify as people of color.

“This investment from LCEF fuels more than just a building—it fuels possibility,” said Aaron Frumin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of unCommon Construction. “With this support, we’re creating a place where young people and community members can roll up their sleeves and learn practical, real-world skills. Together with partners like LCEF, we’re proving that construction can be a powerful pathway to leadership, purpose, and pride.”

Through partnerships with organizations like LCEF, unCommon Construction is redefining what workforce development can look like by connecting education, industry, and community to create economic mobility and opportunity for all.

About the Louisiana Construction Education Foundation (LCEF)

The Louisiana Construction Education Foundation (LCEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and strengthening Louisiana’s construction workforce. Since 2009, LCEF has supported training programs, scholarships, equipment, instruction, and other resources to prepare individuals for high-quality careers in construction. Managed by the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, Inc. (GBRIA) and supported by member companies and partner organizations, LCEF collaborates with statewide and national partners such as the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER).

About unCommon Construction (uCC)

unCommon Construction (uCC) is a nonprofit that empowers youth with the skills, networks, and resources to lead the workforce. Through their construction apprenticeship program, high school students earn hourly pay, scholarships, and school credits by working alongside a diverse team of peers, educators, and industry professionals to build a house or other construction project.

Through hands-on training, leadership opportunities, and professional development, uCC prepares students to succeed in the construction industry and beyond. uCC is headquartered in New Orleans where they recently opened the unCommon Campus to expand their programming to adults and youth of all ages. To learn more, please visit http://www.uncommonconstruction.org/, or visit our social media accounts on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook (@uncommonconstruction).