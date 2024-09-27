Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Doubles Number of Grants to be Awarded From 300 to 600

BATON ROUGE (press release) — Registration for the fifth round of Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) grants closed at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Over 11,700 homeowners signed up for the lottery, which will award grants of up to $10,000 to homeowners who upgrade their roof to the stronger fortified standard.

Because the registration period saw such a high volume of registrants, Commissioner Tim Temple doubled the number of grants available this round from 300 to 600. The LFHP sent emails this week to inform registrants if they were selected to participate, placed on a waitlist, or not selected to participate during the randomization process.

“The high level of engagement shows that Louisianans recognize the need to build more resiliently, but it also underscores how much work lies ahead,” said Commissioner Temple in a press release. “Whether registrants were selected, their decision to participate will demonstrate to the legislature that we need to continue supporting the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program.”

Anyone interested in receiving information about future grant rounds, including registrants who were not selected to participate in this round, can sign up for email alerts here.

“Building stronger homes is one of the ways we can make Louisiana a more attractive market for insurers to do business, which will attract competition and stabilize our high insurance rates,” said Commissioner Temple. “Resiliency programs like the LFHP and environmental restoration projects are some of the best investments we can make to ensure that Louisiana’s economic outlook remains strong — and that we can continue living, working and enjoying our way of life in Louisiana.”