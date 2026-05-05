Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Says New Study Validates Prime Time Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of Louisiana Literacy Day, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) announced the results of a landmark five-year study proving that its Prime Time program is a catalyst for improving early literacy and school readiness. The findings, released during a press conference at the Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center, validate the Louisiana-born program as a premier, “best-in-class” national model for family engagement.

“Programs like LEH’s Prime Time show what’s possible when we invest not just in our schools, but in our families,“ said Gov. Jeff Landry. “Strengthening literacy at home is key to setting our children up for success, and efforts like this are helping move Louisiana in the right direction.”

The study, funded by Baptist Community Ministries (BCM), analyzed data from nearly 1,000 children participating in the free Prime Time Preschool program using Teaching Strategies GOLD assessment data. The results are definitive: children who participate in Prime Time consistently finish preschool significantly ahead of their peers, particularly in early literacy and foundational math while also contributing cognitive skills (such as attention, persistence and problem solving) that contribute to broader school readiness. In practical terms, Prime Time participation is equivalent to moving a child from the 50th percentile to the 70th percentile in core developmental areas.

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“For decades, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has been the steward of Louisiana’s stories, but today we are proud to be recognized as a national leader in how those stories are used to transform early education,” said Miranda Restovic, president and executive director of the LEH. “As Louisiana’s pre-K to 12th-grade rankings have risen from 49th to 37th in the nation, Prime Time has served as a vital component of that collective progress. This landmark study confirms that our family-focused approach is a proven blueprint for the entire country.”

Since 1991, Prime Time has grown from a local pilot into a celebrated national affiliate network, with programs now implemented in states including Nebraska, Washington, Kentucky, Georgia, New Jersey, Delaware and Florida. The program was recently selected by the Library of Congress as the 2025 Literacy Awards American Prize recipient for making significant and measurable contributions to increasing literacy levels in the U.S.

The program’s unique methodology – which brings young children and their caregivers together for shared meals, guided story reading, discussion and play-based learning – addresses the home literacy environment, one of the strongest predictors of long-term academic success. Using beautifully illustrated, award-winning books with culturally diverse stories and themes, trained facilitators read aloud and then lead discussions and interactive activities that promote school readiness. By reinforcing the bond between caregiver and child through critical thinking, Prime Time acts as a structured bridge between the classroom and the home.

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“Prime Time is delivering real results for children and families. It’s a powerful example of what’s possible when you invest in both children and the adults who support them,” said Erika Wright, vice president of grants at BCM. “This is the kind of effort that not only improves outcomes today, but helps communities build stronger, more equitable futures over time.”

Ways to participate in Prime Time

In-person, fall Prime Time program locations around the state will be announced June 1. Families are encouraged to visit www.primetimefamily.org and sign up to be notified when the programs are posted. Families interested in receiving a Prime Time Box, an asynchronous, home-based version of the program, can visit the website to find a distribution location.

Community organizations within Prime Time’s home state of Louisiana are awarded grants through LEH to fund the implementation of reading programs in their communities. Organizations interested in bringing Prime Time programs to their community should contact primetime@leh.org.

Educators interested in bringing Prime Time programs into the classroom should contact primetime@leh.org. Prime Time is an approved provider of Family Engagement Literacy Support by the Louisiana Department of Education.

To read the full Reading, Relationships, and Readiness: Evidence from the Prime Time Preschool Program study, visit www.primetimefamily.org.