Louisiana Economic Development Seeks Vendors for $10B Meta AI Data Center Project

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (press release) — Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta announced it will build a $10 billion artificial intelligence data center in northeast Louisiana, a transformational investment that cements the state’s status as a major innovation hub and puts this picturesque rural community on the leading edge of a global digital revolution.

“You may ask why GNO, Inc. is publishing a press release about an announcement in Richland Parish, 250 miles away?” said Michael Hecht, Greater New Orleans, Inc. President and CEO. “We are promoting the Meta announcement because it has statewide and generational implications for all of Louisiana. It means that, rather than watching the next technology wave pass us by, we are aggressively catching it. The New Orleans region will benefit from future business growth, job opportunity, and brand anhancement because of this remarkable win. We congratulate Governor Landry, Secretary Bourgeois, Entergy, Grow NELA, and the entire Meta team; and, recognize the wisdom of the state purschasing this site many years ago.”

Meta projects the data center will support 500 or more direct new jobs in Richland Parish. LED estimates the project will result in the creation of more than 1,000 indirect jobs, for a total of more than 1,500 potential new jobs in the Northeast Region. The company estimates 5,000 construction workers at peak of construction on the 2,250-acre former Franklin Farm megasite that sits between the municipalities of Rayville and Delhi, about 30 miles east of Monroe.

“Today, Louisiana begins a new chapter. Today, we are delivering new jobs and economic growth on a scale unimaginable before we took office,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “Meta’s investment establishes the region as an anchor in Louisiana’s rapidly expanding tech sector, revitalizes one of our state’s beautiful rural areas, and creates opportunities for Louisiana workers to fill high-paying jobs of the future. I thank Meta for their commitment to our state, and to the State Legislature for positioning Louisiana to win this project by passing new tax reform legislation that attracts capital investment and improves Louisiana’s business tax climate.”

Hyperscaler data centers such as the one planned for Richland Parish are housed in huge physical structures designed to process the vast amounts of data required to support digital technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads. The facility is the largest of more than 20 Meta data centers around the world.

“Meta is building the future of human connection and the technology that makes it possible. And this data center will be an important part of that mission,” said Kevin Janda, Meta Director of Data Center Strategy. “Richland Parish in Louisiana is an outstanding location for Meta to call home for a number of reasons. It provides great access to infrastructure, a reliable grid, a business-friendly climate, and wonderful community partners that have helped us move this project forward. We’re thrilled to be a new member of the Richland Parish community and are committed to investing in its long-term vitality.”

LED expects the project, one of the largest private capital investments in the state’s history, to spark new economic activity and investments throughout northeast Louisiana as multiple industries benefit from the billions of dollars invested. Meta makes a concerted effort to source labor and materials locally, and partners with local schools and organizations to advance STEAM education and digital skills that can be used to compete in the digital workforce.

“This project is an example of what Louisiana can accomplish when economic development partners play offense rather than waiting for good projects to come to them,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Louisiana has been actively positioning itself as a hub for AI innovation, with plans to support startups, grow a skilled workforce, and shape forward-thinking policy. Meta’s historic investment is just the beginning of a bold strategy to drive economic growth through AI, expand and diversify the state’s tech sector, and prove to the world that when Louisiana says that we are ready to compete on the global stage, we mean business.”

To power the data center, which at its largest point extends more than one mile from front to back, Entergy will add clean, efficient power plants to its system to meet growing power demands, including from the data center. Meta has pledged to match its electricity use with 100% clean and renewable energy and will be working with Entergy to bring at least 1,500 MW of new renewable energy to the grid through its Geaux Zero program. In addition, Meta has committed to contribute up to $1 million a year to Entergy’s “The Power to Care” low-income ratepayer support program, a figure that will be matched by Entergy Louisiana.

“This partnership underscores Entergy Louisiana’s commitment to powering progress and driving innovation,” Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May said. “By supporting this transformational investment, we are not only delivering the energy needed today, but also building the infrastructure that will support a brighter, more sustainable future for all of Louisiana. Together, we’re laying the foundation for economic growth that will benefit generations to come. We could not be more proud to play a critical role in this monumental endeavor.”

In addition to Meta’s commitment to match its electricity usage with clean and renewable energy, the company prioritizes water stewardship in its operations, including minimizing water use at its data centers. Meta has pledged to restore more water than it consumes at this data center by investing in water restoration projects in Louisiana.

“This project will create a transformational change for the residents of the entire Northeast Region,” Grow NELA President and CEO Rob Cleveland said. “Meta chose northeast Louisiana because of the availability of reliable, low-cost energy; access to flat, developable land and a business-friendly environment led by Governor Landry. This project opens the floodgates for data center development in Louisiana, and we are prepared for what’s ahead.”

To support both the construction and eventual operation of the data center, Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) has committed $250,000 in Workforce Rapid Response funding to Delta Community College to develop programs and expand capacity. Delta will scale up its construction trades programs to meet the initial construction needs, and partner with peer institutions experienced in developing and delivering curricula for data center operations.

“The parish is excited about the project and we look forward to assisting in every way,” Richland Parish Supervisor Joey Evans said. “I am so proud of the collaboration and cooperation among our state, regional, parish and local partners. The manner in which the communities of Rayville, Holly Ridge and Delhi came together to make this project a reality speaks volumes about our parish’s ability to rise to any challenge.”

Meta expects construction to continue through 2030 with site work beginning in December. The company has also committed to invest more than $200 million in local infrastructure improvements, including roads and water systems.

The company is expected to take advantage of a new Louisiana incentive program, established by Act 730, that offers qualifying projects a state and local sales and use tax rebate on the purchase or lease of data center equipment. Meta is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

The form to apply for vendor opportunities is located here.