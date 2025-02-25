Louisiana Economic Development Announces American Academy of Entrepreneurs Inductees

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The American Academy of Entrepreneurs partnered with Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to welcome 14 new outstanding inductees, highlighting their significant contribution to Louisiana’s business landscape.

The American Academy of Entrepreneurs is the entrepreneur mentoring program of the Michigan-based Edward Lowe Foundation. The program operates by invitation-only, pairing seasoned second-stage entrepreneurs from across the country with business owners who are in earlier phases of second stage development.

Participants gain access to a collaborative network that provides insights on business growth, mentorship, product and service innovation and collaboration opportunities. Becoming an inductee also gives the business a level of credibility recognized in their industries.

The new Academy inductees from Louisiana are:

Brandon Cornett – Elevator3: based Baton Rouge, specializing in digital marketing, creative consulting, and strategic communications dedicated to transforming brands and driving business growth.

Brandon Smith – Flexicrew Technical Services: based in Baton Rouge, providing specialized technical staffing to meet the changing needs of local industries.

Carrita Tanner-Cloud – Creativity Justified: based in New Orleans, a boutique agency offering branding, design, and marketing strategy services to help businesses stand out.

Cherie Hebert – BBR Creative: based in Lafayette, a design and branding firm that delivers innovative marketing solutions and high-impact creative campaigns.

Chris Meaux – Mallard Bay Outdoors: based in Baton Rouge, inspired by Louisiana’s natural beauty, Mallard Bay Outdoors operates near coastal or bayou regions, offering outdoor recreation products and guided experiences.

Christy Pennison – Be Inspired Counseling & Consulting: based in Alexandria, offering personal development, business coaching, and leadership consulting.

Cindy Wallace – Test Prep Class: based in Shreveport, community-based service that helps students prepare for school exams and professional certifications.

Dan Ducoté – Enginuity Global LLC: based in Baton Rouge, specializing in engineering, technical consulting, and problem-solving with a global focus.

Jaci Russo – brandRUSSO: based in Lafayette, a boutique consultancy specializing in brand strategy and identity development.

Jose Villeda – JLV Construction: based in New Orleans, providing residential and commercial building services that contribute to regional development.

Kristofer Love – Love's Asphalt Solutions: based in Scott, providing paving and asphalt maintenance services essential for roads and commercial developments.

Matthew Amoss – Craft Kettle Brewing Equipment: based in New Orleans, supplying essential machinery to the craft beer industry.

Michael LeBlanc – White Glove Interior Care: based in Lafayette, specializing in high-end cleaning and maintenance services.

Robbie Higginbotham – SSI Millwork & Fence: based in Lafayette, providing custom millwork, carpentry, and fencing solutions for residential and commercial markets.

The Academy generally includes intensive, retreat-style programming and a mentorship partnering with another business. The second stage is a six-month series of one-on-one meetings focused on growing the inductee’s business.

According to LED, having inductees from Louisiana showcases the state as a hub for entrepreneurial innovation.

The Edward Lowe Foundation was established in 1985 by Ed and Darlene Lowe to leverage entrepreneurship as a strategy for economic growth and community development. Edward Lowe is best known for inventing cat litter. He built his business from scratch, carrying out product development and making nationwide sales under the brand Tidy Cat. He ultimately sold his company for millions of dollars.