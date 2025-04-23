Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Healthcare

Louisiana Department of Health Announces Project M.O.M.

April 23, 2025   |By
Health
Getty image

NEW ORLEANS – On April 21, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced the launch of Project M.O.M. (Maternal Overdose Mortality), a statewide initiative aimed at reducing maternal deaths caused by drug overdoses. Deputy Secretary Dr. Pete Croughan introduced the Project M.O.M. (Maternal Overdose Mortality) program, for pregnant and postpartum women at a press conference,

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter