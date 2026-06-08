Finance

Louisiana Creates Infrastructure Bank

June 8, 2026   |By
Louisiana Creates Infrastructure Bank
Louisiana Creates Infrastructure Bank. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana’s new State Infrastructure Bank, created through House Bill 1157, is designed to give the state and local governments a new financing tool for major transportation and infrastructure projects through loans and other financial assistance instead of relying solely on traditional annual appropriations. Business Groups Back Infrastructure Bank Economic development organizations and

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