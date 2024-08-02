Louisiana Cox Employees Award $19k to New Orleans Nonprofits

BATON ROUGE — Cox Communications has announced that its Louisiana employees will be awarding over $19,445 to 10 nonprofit organizations across the state through its Cox Charities Community Investment Program. This year, the program received more than 29 applications from nonprofits seeking support for projects related to education, technology, social issues, and the arts. All grants were reviewed and awarded by an advisory panel of local Cox employees.

New Orleans nonprofits that received funds include the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana will receive $3,000 to support their Feeding Minds: Greater New Orleans Area School Pantries program. Bastion Community of Resilience in New Orleans is set to receive $3,000 for its Youth Summer Programming. Goat in the Road Productions, also based in New Orleans, will be awarded $3,000 to fund their plays and writings initiatives. Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana will receive $3,000 to support their Community Resources Program.

Additionally, the Community Center of St Bernard in Arabi will be granted $1,445 for its Food Pantry Program. Crescent City Queens in New Orleans will get $1,500 for their Queens on the Rise program, while the IGL Foundation, located in New Orleans, will receive $1,500 for their Game Changers Level Up: Gaming Career Exploration Camp. The Growth is Life Foundation in Marrero will be awarded $1,500 to fund their Youth Summer Program, which includes Survival Skills Training, Disaster Recovery Education, and Fishing. Desire Community Housing Corporation in New Orleans will receive $1,500 for their Desire HomeFit Education Program. Finally, Train Up a Child NOLA will be granted $1,500 to support their Investing in New Orleans Future: The “Empowerment Pathway” Scholarship and Readiness Program.

Sunni LeBeouf, Vice President for the New Orleans Market, emphasized the significance of these grants in a press release, stating, “In addition to investing nearly $12 billion in our fiber-powered network over the past decade nationwide, Cox has empowered more than 5 million people with internet access through our affordable internet programs such as Connect2Compete and ConnectAssist. We’re very proud that Cox Charities grants are yet another way we give back each year to the communities we serve and call home. Cox Communications is dedicated to bringing communities together, and these grants are a perfect example of that.”

In conjunction with the $19,445 in Community Investment Grants awarded this year, the Cox Charities Innovation in Education Program will begin accepting applications on Sept.1. This program will offer $2,500 grants, totaling $8,056, to support innovative classroom programs and curricula. Since 2006, Cox Charities has awarded more than $8.6 million in employee-funded grants to support educators and nonprofit organizations. For more information and to apply for Cox Charities Community Investment Grants, visit here.