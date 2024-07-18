Louisiana Companies Participate in American Academy of Entrepreneurs

BATON ROUGE – From Louisiana Economic Development:

Sixteen Louisiana-based, growth-oriented companies became the fifth group of participants in an initiative called the American Academy of Entrepreneurs (AAE), designed to accelerate business growth and develop meaningful relationships among second-stage companies. The program is made possible through a collaboration by Louisiana Economic Development and the Michigan-based Edward Lowe Foundation.

The 2024 initiative began July 16-18 with intensive, retreat-style programming for participants at Big Rock Valley, the foundation’s headquarters in Cassopolis, Michigan. Participating companies paired as mentors and mentees will engage in six monthly one-on-one meetings focused on developing strategies for overcoming obstacles to growth.

“Second-stage businesses are significant job creators and innovators that play a crucial role in driving Louisiana’s economy forward,” said Josh Fleig, LED chief innovation officer. “Behind so many successful entrepreneurs and business owners stands a mentor who believes in their potential, guides their path and illuminates the way forward. We appreciate our partnership with the Edward Lowe Foundation on this program as well as our Louisiana mentors giving back and mentees working to scale, further driving economic growth in our state.”

Businessman Ed Lowe, inventor of Kitty Litter, created his namesake foundation as a platform for entrepreneurs to come together and help one another break through barriers that hinder business growth.

“LED is a national leader in serving second-stage companies, and as we continue our partnership with them, we are delighted to welcome this fifth cohort of Louisiana AAE participants to Big Rock Valley,” said Dan Wyant, chairman and president of the Edward Lowe Foundation. “Our founders, Ed and Darlene Lowe, believed that entrepreneurs learn best from each other. With that in mind, Big Rock Valley has been developed as a haven for peer learning – and a place where business leaders can relax, recharge and gain new insights.

Second-stage businesses typically have 10 to 99 employees and sell to external markets. Common issues for these businesses include building out a team, growing to last and focusing on new targeted opportunities. The LED Growth Network provides a suite of services to Louisiana’s second-stage businesses, with mentorship opportunities being one focus area.

“My experience was eye-opening,” said Paola Alvarado, CORE Boiler & Mechanical Services founder and president and a 2023 AAE program participant. “I learned that all business owners face similar challenges and there is always something valuable to share and learn, especially when surrounded by like-minded people. I had a sense of what I needed to do, but the program provided the clarity I needed to continue scaling and work towards creating a legacy.”

In 2023, Alvarado’s company was the top ranked Louisiana company on the Inc. 5000 list and number 182 overall nationally. Shortly after completing the AAE program, her company was honored as a 2024 Louisiana Growth Leader by LED.

The following businesses are participating in the 2024 AAE mentorship program:

Allstar Community Care of Baton Rouge, a behavioral health agency providing counseling and case management services to children and adults, founded in 2014.

BBR Creative of Lafayette, a creative marketing agency focused on B2C branding, integrated marketing campaigns and digital marketing services for the healthcare, home and lifestyle, food and beverage and financial industries, founded in 1997.

Be Inspired Counseling & Consulting of Alexandria, a mental health organization with the mission to inspire hope for change through counseling and consulting to help individuals of all ages move forward and live fully, founded in 2019.

BrandRUSSO of Lafayette, a strategic branding agency that uses consumer insights to help ambitious B2B companies change the conversation and get results from their marketing efforts, founded in 2001.

Craft Kettle Brewing Equipment of New Orleans, a craft food and beverage equipment manufacturer, founded in 2015.

Creativity Justified of Mandeville, a nationally ranked advertising and marketing agency providing website design and development, creative and branding services and digital marketing, founded in 2016.

Elevator3 of Baton Rouge, a technology consulting firm that specializes in creating custom software solutions, integrating existing systems and automating processes, founded in 2017.

Enginuity Global LLC of Baton Rouge, a process automation and controls, electrical engineering, field services and network solutions company providing services to manufacturing facilities all over the world, founded in 2018.

Flexicrew Technical Services (FTS) | Flexblue Staffing of Metairie, a recruiting and staffing firm, founded in 2015.

JLV Construction of New Orleans, a general contractor specializing in new construction and major renovations of residential, light commercial and historic preservation work, founded in 2010.

Love’s Asphalt Solutions of Lafayette, a commercial parking lot construction company, founded in 2015.

Mallard Bay Outdoors, Inc. of Baton Rouge, an Airbnb-style marketplace where sportsmen, sportswomen and guides can connect, transact and book hunting and fishing trips on a frictionless online platform, founded in 2021.

One Telemed LLC of Lafayette, a telemedicine provider that specializes in providing Telepsychiatry to communities across Louisiana, founded in 2017.

SSI Millwork & Fence of Lafayette, a residential and commercial door unit manufacturer and fencing material provider that provides door units to lumber yards and fencing material to the general public, founded in 2016.

Test Prep Class of Shreveport, the leading choice for schools wanting research-based, highly engaging test prep that empowers students to excel on the ACT, founded in 2020.

White Glove Interior Care of Lafayette, cleaning consultants specializing in medical, legal and small universities, founded in 1985.

For the first time, this year’s AAE program will have an Entrepreneur Emeritus participate to elevate peer learning by having an entrepreneur with proven success in business participate in discussions and provide invaluable insight. Tom Martin, shareholder and board member at Baton Rouge-based Pod Pack International LLC, will fulfill that role.

For more information on the American Academy of Entrepreneurs program or how to become an LED Growth Network company, contact Christopher Cassagne, assistant director of Small Business at 225.342.5882 or email Christopher.Cassagne@la.gov.